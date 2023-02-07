AnnmarieShay.jpg

CANCER SURVIVOR – Annmarie, center, is pictured with her associates at Blooming Consultants in Hale.

 Photo by Casey Young

HALE – After a year and a half bout with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), the most fatal strain of the blood disease, local hero Annmarie Shay now uses her story of perseverance through seemingly insurmountable odds to help others, while championing the importance of donating blood.

Annmarie is 51 and married with two children, Hunter and Bella, and resides in Hale. Diagnosed in May of 2021 and given a 10% survival rate, Annmarie sought help for AML at Bay Medical Foundation in Bay City. However, she was told that there was nothing they could do to help her there; they simply didn’t have the resources.

