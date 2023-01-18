EAST TAWAS – Since 1950, Perchville USA has crowned a King and Queen nominated by the community. These nominees demonstrate generosity in community spirit shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawases.
Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) representatives say they are excited to announce that the Royalty for the 73rd annual Perchville USA festival, are Jay and Julie Samuels. This year’s junior royalty are Caleb Conrad and Brooke Herrick.
The Samuels, who have been married for 33 years, are proud to call Tawas their home. The couple moved to the area 28 years ago, to pursue work opportunities.
When asked to describe what they love about the Tawas community, “We live in the most picturesque area,” their response began.
They added that in their opinion, no part of the state has anything over on the Tawas area. “We have a great school system and an amazing community who really support all the activities offered to the kids.”
The Samuels have a set of twins, Jaylee and Tyler, who graduated from Tawas Area High School (TAHS), and the couple recently became first-time grandparents.
Jay started working at GM straight out of high school. He spent two years at Delta Community College obtaining his pilot license, and then continued on to join the Air Force, where he spent four years.
After giving his time to the Air Force, he pursued a law enforcement career and attended the Michigan State Police (MSP) Academy. In 2012, he retired from the MSP with 25 years of service.
Today, Jay continues his love for flying. He has been a pilot for 44 years, and a commercial drone pilot for six years.
Julie earned her undergraduate and master’s degree in teaching and special education from Central Michigan University. She taught in the Tawas area for 24 years, including 22 of those years in special education, before retiring in 2019.
Julie is also part of the Friends of the East Tawas Library, and both she and Jay are active in the Holy Family Church. The couple also enjoys biking, walking, photography and plane adventures.
The Samuels have been a part of different community organizations, but most notably, the Iosco Flying Club and Iosco County Airport. Jay has been the Iosco Flying Club President for nearly five years, and the Iosco County Airport Manager for three years, where he started as a volunteer.
In those years, he orchestrated a fundraiser to earn money for much-needed improvements, as well as to build community donations. The improvement projects have included a new roof on the office building, stain on the outside of the building (done by Jay himself) and installation of new carpet. The funding also paid for a new roof on the pavilion, a new wind anemometer and new airport signage.
Other improvements were made to the runway, by Jay and Julie removing trees and brush, themselves.
Jay has created and maintained the Facebook page for the Iosco County Airport, as well, which has more than 1,200 followers. This is the main source of publicity for the airport, and has been the reason for many visits from pilots across the county.
Jay is also the owner of Jay Samuels Photography. The business is a team effort, and he and Julie have been providing sports photos for the Tawas Area Braves for the past 15 years.
Those from TACC say that you may also recognize Jay’s aerial photos of the Tawas area, which he shares with the community regularly on his Photography by Jay Samuels Facebook Page.
Recently, the Samuels have volunteered their time to help Michigan State University with a Shoreline Erosion Study in Iosco County, by providing drone work.
Also among this year’s royal lineup, TACC has announced that the 2023 Perchville USA Junior King is Caleb Conrad, a seventh grade student at TAHS.
He is the son of Deeanna and Douglas Conrad of East Tawas. He has a younger brother, who is 7, and a family dog.
Conrad’s favorite school subject is math, with Mr. Stoll. He also enjoys participating in the Mathcounts competitions, as well as playing basketball and soccer.
His favorite thing to do on the weekends is going to open skate with his friends, and playing video games, especially “Fortnite.” He also enjoys hunting, fishing and reading books about investment.
In the future, Conrad is considering attending the University of Michigan, and studying real estate, marketing or accounting.
Joining the fellow royalty this year, is 2023 Perchville USA Junior Queen Brooke Herrick.
Also a seventh grader at TAHS, she is the daughter of Peggy and Chad Herrick and is the youngest of three siblings, with two older brothers. Her family has a dog, as well, named Ace.
Herrick says that her favorite school subject is science, because it comes easier than all the others. She enjoys figure skating, too, along with playing basketball and softball.
She also loves to cheer, work on her tumbling and attend Youth Group at Zion Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Herrick enjoys spending time with her mom and dad.
Her future plans include attending Central Michigan University, and she also shared that she can’t wait to participate in the Perchville Polar Bear Plunge with her brothers, once she is old enough.
The festival’s 2022 King and Queen, Bill and Karen Stoll, will officially pass their crowns down to the Samuels on Saturday, Jan. 28, during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast.
Carson Selman and Eliza Primm, the 2022 Junior King and Queen, will also be in attendance to crown Conrad and Herrick.
The public is invited to attend the Coronation Breakfast at Rushman Hall in East Tawas, where it will open at 9:30 a.m. The crowning will begin at 10 a.m., and only a Perchville button is required for entrance.
More information on the event will appear in next week’s edition of this publication, as well.