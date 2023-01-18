KING AND QUEEN 2023

KING AND QUEEN 2023 – Local residents Julie, left, and Jay Samuels, have been announced as this year’s Perchville USA King and Queen. To celebrate their winter festival titles, the community-involved couple will be honored during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Jan. 28, as well as at other events during the actual festival the following weekend.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Since 1950, Perchville USA has crowned a King and Queen nominated by the community. These nominees demonstrate generosity in community spirit shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawases.

Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) representatives say they are excited to announce that the Royalty for the 73rd annual Perchville USA festival, are Jay and Julie Samuels. This year’s junior royalty are Caleb Conrad and Brooke Herrick.

Tags

Trending Food Videos