GAYLORD – Lake Huron is the focus of the latest eNews update from the Gaylord-based Huron Pines organization.
Among the information shared by the nonprofit, was an announcement that the City of Au Gres has taken the Lake Huron Forever Pledge. Through this, the municipality is committing to the protection of the water quality of the lake by improving the ways it manages stormwater runoff, invasive species and chemical hazards, while also inspiring community members to action.
The Au Gres City Council adopted the resolution at its first regular meeting of the year, on Jan. 4, making them the first city to sign the pledge.
“Au Gres, like many rural lakefront communities, is strongly committed to the health of our natural resources as well as the safety and security of our residents,” said Mayor Michael Hoadley. “This pledge will implement public awareness that we are engaged in preserving our waterways and inform members of the community about what they can do to help.”
“By signing this pledge, community leaders gain a sense of clarity and understanding of what they can do to protect our natural resources,” added Abigail Ertel, community program director for Huron Pines.
“It also helps them be ready for infrastructure projects when opportunity comes along and to show potential funders that they are committed to this work,” she stated.
More than just a promise to do good for the lake, Huron Pines says that the pledge outlines the challenges facing the lakeshore community, and achievable measures which can be taken to address them. For Au Gres, these are as follows:
• Prioritize the reduction of stormwater runoff from within the city limits by retrofitting existing infrastructure and incorporating nature-based solutions to filter out pollutants, such as road salt, nutrients and sediment, before it enters waterways.
• Conduct treatment efforts of invasive plant species on city properties and support similar actions by residents and neighboring townships.
• Reduce the use of toxic or harmful chemicals throughout city departments, including fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, cleaners and disinfectants, and transition to environmentally friendly alternatives.
• Promote environmental education efforts targeted to the general public.
Additionally, the pledge lists a number of action steps Au Gres is planning to take, in partnership with Huron Pines, to move forward with the initiative. For example, they are working with the Au Gres-Sims School to install rain garden bioswales to reduce stormwater runoff. Municipal workers will be trained to maintain the rain gardens.
The city will help promote the Lake Huron Forever initiative and will seek funding for future projects and programs, as well as incorporate environmental efforts into a future Master Plan.
The full pledge announcement and language can be read online by going to huronpines.org/2022/01/03/au-gres-pledge/.
In other Lake Huron happenings, the nonprofit advised that the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board voted last month to recommend more than $22 million in grants for 22 land acquisitions across the state.
As reported in this publication, this included $1.7 million to Alabaster Township for the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve. The funding will help protect 145 acres of forestland and 4,000 feet of Lake Huron shoreline in the township.
More information about the project can be found on the Huron Pines’ website, at huronpines.org.
Three other grants have been recommended for acquisitions in Northern Michigan, including the addition of 404 acres to the Pigeon River Country State Forest in Otsego County, 80 acres of forest to a Traverse City nature preserve and 55 acres to a Petoskey recreation area.
The roots of the Trust Fund run deep here in Northern Michigan, say Huron Pines members. Because of its tremendous success, residents will have thousands more acres for exploring, miles of trails for hiking and new waters for fishing and paddling in 2022.
Also included with their latest update, is an invitation for the public to strap on their snowshoes and explore some nature preserves during the three upcoming hikes which will be guided by Huron Pines staff.
Each event will last about 90 minutes and will begin with a brief welcome and introduction to the preserve, by Land Protection Director Heather Huffstutler.
“All of our preserves have trails that are pretty gentle so it’s a good opportunity for people who are new to snowshoeing,” she said. “Exploring this time of year will give us a good chance of seeing birds and the tracks of wildlife that make use of these preserves and we’ll take our time to observe those things.”
The schedule for this series, which is funded in part by the Consumers Energy Foundation, is listed below.
• Emily Min Hunt Preserve: Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Lake Huron Coastal Preserve: Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Hubbard Lake Preserve: Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Interested persons are asked to RSVP at huronpines.org/events. Those who want to attend but don’t have snowshoes, may e-mail heather@huronpines.org to reserve a pair.
Members of the Alabaster Township Parks and Recreation Committee will join the Feb. 5 hike at the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve, to help with the tour and answer any questions about the future transfer of ownership of the property from Huron Pines to the township.