WHITTEMORE — Weather for the second annual Slush Slinger at the Whittemore Speedway on Saturday was bitterly cold; somewhere near the 22 degree mark. The wind added an extra bite to the chill, but for Harrisville’s Dan Stewart, it was perfect weather to win a race in.
“I just came out there to have a good time,” Steward said after taking the checkered flag. “I knew I had a good car. My guys at the shop, we all put time in together (on the cars) and I was just going to go for it.”
Stewart, driving a 2008 Chevy Impala in the hour-and-half timed enduro-style race, was in second place behind Derek Moe of National City with about six minutes remaining.
Stewart and Moe had been neck-and-neck, and when Moe was spun coming into turn four, it allowed Stewart to finally pull ahead. Stewart quickly put distance between himself and the second place car, and with about four minutes o racing left, Moe’s rear axle came off in another collision and knocked him out of the race.
From there it was all Stewart, as his lead was never challenged in the final minutes.
“I just want to thank everybody that made it possible,” Steward said. “I own AuSable Collision and Glass, Darrel’s Maxi Muffler, Mid-Michigan Body Parts, Randy’s Towing, AuSable Hardware and my girlfriend from Mac Tools.”
Gary Bates, who is in his first year as track president, thought the event was a good start to the racing season, and added they are discussing of running another enduro to be held in October.
“I thought it actually went pretty good,” he said. “There was a little rough driving out there, but that is par for the course. Other than that, it went really good.”
A field of 38 cars started the race, but that number quickly dwindled as crashes and a laundry list of car troubles plagued the field. One car spun and slid into the infield in turn one only moments after the green flag waved and never returned. About 15 racers were active when the checkered flag waved for Stewart.
“There was actually a good turnout of people coming to watch, even in the cold,” Bates said. “Maybe next year we can put down more snow, it seems like it always wants to melt on us, even though we had some put down the night before. Other then that, it was a pretty good show.”
Taylor Stewart of Harrisville was second, Greg DeLisle of Beaverton was third, Kevin Strong of Twining placed fourth and in fifth was Travis Gulish of Whittemore.
Moe, of Whittemore, still managed a sixth place finish despite dropping out of the race late, Mike Provost of Whittemore was seventh, Brad Wassman of Mikado came in eighth, in ninth was Marc Super of Munger and Peter Hennord of Prescott rounded out the top-10.
Opening night at the speedway will be May 27.
“I just hope everything goes good (this year) and everyone has fun while they’re out there,” Bates said.