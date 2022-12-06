TAWAS CITY – Many memories were made and once-in-a-lifetime moments had through Sunrise Side Lifelong Learning (SSLL). But after a decade of offering educational programs, adventures across the country and abroad, hands-on activities, social events and other enriching experiences, representatives regret to announce that the organization is no longer able to sustain its services.

Following the group’s last organized outing on Dec. 1, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit suspended operations and formally closed their doors this past Friday, Dec. 2.

