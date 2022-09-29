EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) met with Chip Hendrick of RC Hendrick and Son, Inc. during a work session Thursday, Sept. 22.
Set in the council chambers of the East Tawas Community Center, Hendrick met with the council saying he was there not to pitch his services, but to offer an advisory role.
“I’m not here to sell you on construction management,” he said. “I just want to have a conversation with you. The relationship I had with the City of East Tawas is whether Brent or Leslie would call me up and we would have discussions on whether ‘are we the right fit for this project?’ and we would usually help you decide.”
Hendrick’s proposed role, if the council approves going forward with him, is as Construciton Manager (CM). A CM would oversee the necessary projects required at the Wast Water Treatment Plant (WWTP).
Hendrick hypothetically would take over details such as overseeing bidding and identifying the process of repairs. Hopefully his expertise and mechanical eye could save the two cities a few dollars, deliberation time and satisfy the requirements to improve the WWTP.
Hendrick said his primary role would be as a “CM advisor.”
He said he could go lower than Spence Brothers at 3% of the cost of the entire project, saving $750,000 on fees alone.
“The reason that it’s that much lower is the risk,” he said. “The CM agents we use is, you sign the contracts with the individual contractors. We would take the plans and specs C2AE put together, we would rewrite the front end... ...and we would put it back out for bid. If you put this back out for bid, I think you should get a couple more bidders. I think you’ve got to scour the Lansing and Flint area. There should be more contractors who should be interested in this project.”
This means the contracts are directly with the city instead of working with the company. This saves RC Hendrick in fees associated with risk to the contractor and theoretically cutting down on cost. The city would take on and cover the insurance coverage and other risk-associated fees, but would pay the contractor less.
Hendrick said he welcomes the recession and could hardly wait until it starts because it’s going to make some big corrections in construction. He figures pandemic factors caused companies to hoard resources, so this break in the economy combined with recession will cause prices of goods to plummet.
If the TUA chose to move forward with RC Hendrick, they would also divvy up contracting more, having an earthworks, concrete, mechanical, electrical and trades package for miscellaneous jobs.
He said this also provides the TUA the advantage of knowing exactly who is working on what, as lump contracting out means they’re not as in control of who’s coming and going.
Another perk was he would bring donuts to future meetings.
He advised to not allow construction management firms to do the job themselves because outside businesses don’t even bother showing up when they see the CM firm doing the work. They already have the advantage with their own workers and may not work as well with outside, potentially cheaper workers.
Councilman Mike Russo asked if there were other ways to “skin the cat here?”
“Are there other things we should be considering that C2AE didn’t consider?” asked Russo.
Hendrick said they weren’t probably going to find much else they could improve about the project, but it may be worthwhile if there’s savings involved. He still didn’t want to get hopes up.
“We’re not going to come in and work a miracle and take a $19 million project and you’re going to get it done for $16.2 million because of value engineering.”
The TUA voted to end the session and wait until the next meeting to discuss contracting further.