Modest Presentation

MODEST PRESENTATION – Chip Hendrick sits in front of the TUA saying he likes taking the advisory role if he’s chosen as a Construction Manager for renovations to the WWTP.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) met with Chip Hendrick of RC Hendrick and Son, Inc. during a work session Thursday, Sept. 22.

Set in the council chambers of the East Tawas Community Center, Hendrick met with the council saying he was there not to pitch his services, but to offer an advisory role.

