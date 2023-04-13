FIRE ORIGIN IDENTIFIED

FIRE ORIGIN IDENTIFIED – Police have determined that a recent fire which consumed about one acre of a grass field in an East Tawas neighborhood – as seen in this photo by Jay Samuels – was human-caused but accidental. According to the East Tawas Police Department, a man said that he was burning a small piece of sage for a tribal ceremony and must have dropped some embers on the ground, after which he tried to put the fire out and called for help. There are no criminal charges pending, and the man stated that he will pay for the damages.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) has wrapped up its investigation of a recent outdoor fire in the city, which has been determined as human-caused, but accidental.

As reported last week, it was at about 2 p.m. on March 28 when Iosco County Central Dispatch began receiving calls regarding a fire burning in a field, behind several residences in the 700 block of Wadsworth Street.

Tags