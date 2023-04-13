EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) has wrapped up its investigation of a recent outdoor fire in the city, which has been determined as human-caused, but accidental.
As reported last week, it was at about 2 p.m. on March 28 when Iosco County Central Dispatch began receiving calls regarding a fire burning in a field, behind several residences in the 700 block of Wadsworth Street.
East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett stated that when the ETFD arrived, the fire was in grass and weeds, moving swiftly toward the nearby homes and fences.
He noted that the fire – which consumed approximately one acre of land – was quickly contained, and that emergency response units remained on site for about 1½ hours before clearing the scene.
Along with the involvement of the ETPD and central dispatch, the fire chief adds that Iosco County EMS was also on scene for medical standby. The U.S. Forest Service responded, as well, and assisted the ETFD with extinguishment and mop-up efforts.
Deckett stated that there was minimal damage to some vinyl fencing in the area where the fire broke out, but that none of the adjacent homes were affected.
It was reported that although the fire was initially thought to have been caused by an individual possibly burning yard debris, which then got out of control, the investigation found no intentional burning of grass or brush.
According to the incident report from the ETPD, the vacant lots where the fire occurred are situated between several streets – with Wadsworth to the west, Bennington to the north, Woodlawn to the south and the Alice easement to the east.
Upon the arrival of the ETPD, which also included an off-duty officer who came out to help, they observed the fire to be close to the back yard of the homes on Bennington Street.
In addition to their attempts to locate, identify and notify owners of the affected properties on Wadsworth and Bennington streets, the ETPD also assisted in fire containment/suppression operations, under the East Tawas Fire Command.
As stated in the incident report, ETPD Chief Frank Anthony spoke with a man at the scene that day, who advised that he started the fire on accident.
“He said that he was burning a small piece of sage for a tribal ceremony and he must have dropped some embers on the ground,” the report continues. “He said he tried to put the fire out, but couldn’t due to being blind.”
It is also noted that the man said he called for help.
According to police, he apologized and stated that he was going to pay for the damages.
Through their investigation, the ETPD determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, human-caused. There are no criminal charges pending as a result of the incident, and correction and compensation will be handled at the civil level.