WHITTEMORE – The annual Whittemore tree lighting event can hardly be summed up by its title, alone. A crowd did gather to look on while the spruce was illuminated this past Saturday but, as in previous years also, the 2022 occasion again offered much more than just a tree lighting.

Hosted downtown at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park, the celebration entered its eighth year on Dec. 3.

Tags

Trending Food Videos