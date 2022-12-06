WHITTEMORE – The annual Whittemore tree lighting event can hardly be summed up by its title, alone. A crowd did gather to look on while the spruce was illuminated this past Saturday but, as in previous years also, the 2022 occasion again offered much more than just a tree lighting.
Hosted downtown at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park, the celebration entered its eighth year on Dec. 3.
The occasion kicked off just as the sun dipped down that evening, starting with a caroling session. Led by the youth group from Whittemore Baptist Church, spectators also joined in, singing along to such Christmas classics as, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
As free cookies and hot chocolate were served, which continued for the duration of the festivities, Santa Claus himself then made an appearance.
Met with a round of applause by anxious event goers, Saint Nick arrived with some local firefighters, as he hitched a ride to the tree lighting in one of the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore (BRW) Fire Department trucks.
From here, guests rotated between lining up for raffle tickets, and meeting with Santa to tell him their wish lists, after which he handed each visitor a candy cane.
As for the raffle tickets, one was given to each child in attendance. They then turned this in to organizers, so they could scour through the huge pile of toys, games and other presents that were stacked in the pavilion, and choose one to take home.
The youngsters each got a second ticket, as well, and these were put into a drawing for one of four, brand-new children’s bicycles – two girls bikes and two boys bikes.
The adults were also able to get in on the action, with their raffle drawing giving them a chance to win such prizes as a new television.
Mayor Bob Leslie, who had the honor of lighting the tree in the park that night, as well, noted that there were lots of wonderful gifts which generous donors contributed to the 2022 event.
With assistance from others, the annual tree lighting affair is organized by the Parks and Recreation Commission, and member Rose Allen recited to the crowd a list of this year’s supporters. It included multiple area businesses, individuals and other entities who donated presents or otherwise lent a hand; fellow Parks and Recreation representatives; Leslie; the BRW Fire Department; and many more, all of whom received cheers and applause.
As reported, the tree that was lit in the park was planted at the site years ago, ahead of the inaugural event. So, along with the other excitement to be enjoyed, repeat attendees have been able to witness the tree’s growth at every event that has followed.