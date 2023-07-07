ALABASTER Twp. – USG has announced the return of its annual Free Fishing Day, at the retired quarry ponds off US-23 in Alabaster Township. Slated for Saturday, July 15, it will go on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives share that this popular event is a time for families to bring out the children to try their luck on the bass, pike and panfish at the USG site.

