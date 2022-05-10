EAST TAWAS – Although separated by 90 years and 125 driving miles, or 48 straight-line miles across Saginaw Bay, a passion for painting was passed down between generations of family members.
Ten-year-old Rylee Rawling of Ubly received some lessons in painting recently at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas. And the young budding artist received a portion of her lessons from a special relative – her 100-year-old great-great-great-great aunt, Dorothy Shaltry of Tawas City.
Rylee says she loves art and has been looking forward to creating a painting with her active and talented 100-year-old relative. Connie Kramer of Harbor Beach, who is Shaltry’s great niece, brought Rylee, her granddaughter, up to Tawas for the painting lessons at the art gallery on Saturday, April 30.
“She always likes to paint and draw,” said Connie of her granddaughter. Connie believes Rylee inherited her artistic ability from Dorothy.
The painting session was overseen by Betty Fahselt, longtime art gallery member and instructor. Rylee was tasked with painting a familiar summer scene in the Tawas Bay area – a sailboat, the beach, waves on the bay and a blue sky.
“Blend it a little more,” Dorothy told Rylee on her brushstrokes painting the bay. “You don’t want that blot (of paint) in there either.”
“Don’t press quite so hard,” Betty said as Rylee next applied more paint to the canvas. “That’s a good one,” Dorothy said of the youngster’s next brushstroke.
And in an afternoon of painting, an artistic bond was formed between relatives 90 years apart. Rylee’s painting also received a special touch from Dorothy – personalized painting of whitecaps on the ways and wispy clouds in the sky.
Dorothy, who celebrated her 100th birthday in September 2021, is an active member of the Tawas Bay Art Gallery since 1995. She still paints and exhibits in the gallery.
“She is a remarkable lady who maintains many interests and activities,” said Betty. “Her mind is very clear and when I have called her to verify information about the history of the Gallery, she has helped me with the many details that she was a part of.”
Betty says Dorothy has, and continues to, donate to any improvement the artists are making to the gallery. “She helped with the updated kitchen that we installed two years ago,” Betty said.
Dorothy said she started painting after she retired at 70 years old. That was in 1991 when she took her first oil painting lesson while wintering in Rockport, Texas.
“In 1995 I saw an ad in the Iosco News-Herald, ‘the Tawas Bay Artists invite artists to join us at our meeting at the Mall.’ I joined them and was accepted, given the keys and signed up to work three days a week,” Dorothy said with a chuckle.
Now at 100, and still very much sharp-minded, Dorothy still pays her art gallery dues, keeps up with activities, still paints and continues to make old-fashioned floral notes to sell.
“She creates cards from natural materials and those cards are one of our best selling designs,” Betty said.
Connie said she has been coming to the gallery for about 20 years, stopping in whenever she’s in Tawas.
“Every now and then we pick up some of Aunt Dorothy’s paintings so they stay in the family,” she said. “We use them as gifts, such as for Christmas or birthdays.
“To me they’re heirlooms because we know the person behind them. And that makes it special.”