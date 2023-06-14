HALE – Hale Country Quilters hosted a Quilt Show at Eagle Pointe on May 20. Quilters displayed approximately 175 appliqued, embroidered and pieced quilts for the attendees to view.
Peggi Williams, past president and long arm quilter, made a beautiful batik quilt that was raffled off and won by quilt guild member Nora Dean. The Ogemaw County Fair quilt and Livestock Auction quilt were on display awaiting the fair in July.
Attendees had the opportunity to vote which quilts they liked best in six areas and then for best of show.
Darlene Jones won the prize for overall Best of Show with a quilt called Moon Glow.
Winners in the various categories include:
• Applique: First place: Teddy Vandefifer with Pirates; Second place: Lana Coiner with Sunny Sue in the Cabin.
• Christmas Challenge: First place: Maddy Taylor with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer; Second place: Peggy Staso with Windowpane.
• Hand Embroidery: First place: Mary Jo Rowan with Modified Split Rail Fence; Second place: Northwood Memories.
• Machine Embroidery: First place: Janice Berg with Textures and New Techniques; Second place: Joy Krieger with Embroidery Program by Anita Goodesign.
• Pieced: First Place: Mary Seaton with Nettie Heath William; Second place: Darlene Jones with Moon Glow.
• Small: First place: Joy Krieger with Ode to Daddy 11; Second place: Peggy Staso with Chicken Scratch.
Attendees purchased tickets for baskets filled with quilt supplies, as well as gift certificates to have their scissors sharpened and buy more quilt supplies, from the vendors Between Patches, Compass Star Quilt Shop and Fuzzy Frogs.