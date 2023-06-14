HALE – Hale Country Quilters hosted a Quilt Show at Eagle Pointe on May 20. Quilters displayed approximately 175 appliqued, embroidered and pieced quilts for the attendees to view.

Peggi Williams, past president and long arm quilter, made a beautiful batik quilt that was raffled off and won by quilt guild member Nora Dean. The Ogemaw County Fair quilt and Livestock Auction quilt were on display awaiting the fair in July.

