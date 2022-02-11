OSCODA — Between Friday, Feb.18, and Monday, Feb. 21, citizens all over the world will have the opportunity to submit their area bird observations online to birdcount.org. This unique citizen science project affords researchers a global glimpse of bird locations and individual specie numbers just prior to the massive spring migrations throughout the world.
Many of Michigan’s summer residents avians, such as purple martins, hummingbirds, and orioles begin the long flights from wintering tropical regions back to North America in early March. For some, it is a long month or two journey back here to breeding grounds.
Participants are asked to watch at backyard feeders, around neighborhoods, in wooded areas, or even along river corridors and record both the various species and individual numbers of each observed. They may count one or all four days for at least 15 minutes each day. The results for each new day are then submitted online to birdcount.org.
Local ambassador for the event, Peggy Ridgway, will offer a public information session on Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Oscoda Robert J. Parks Library on Skeel Avenue. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are to call the library at 739-9581 for reservations.