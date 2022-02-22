TAWAS CITY – At the recommendation of Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Superintendent John Klinger, the TAS Board of Education voted 6-0 to award the bid for the district’s ceiling tile project to Revord Builders, Inc., of East Tawas.
Klinger said that his recommendation was made after the project was put out for official bidding following the state required process. Revord Builders submitted their bid in the amount of $75,270. The vote was conducted during the Board’s regular meeting held Feb. 14. TAS Board Vice-President Shannon Klenow was not in attendance at the meeting.
The company’s estimated cost schedule includes approximately 20,000 square feet of AWI 2x2x5/8” Armstrong #1728/928 Fine Fissured Square Lay-in white ceiling tile, removal and disposal of the school’s old ceiling tile, and installation of the new tile.
At the same meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept a letter of resignation from custodian Tammy Katterman, who resigned effective Jan. 31.
Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Sarah Danek submitted recommendations to the board to hire educational assistants at her school. Danek endorsed Darion Briggs to serve as the Title I educational assistant at Clara Bolen, citing Ms. Briggs’ qualifications and noting that she was a TAHS graduate who has been working as a substitute aide prior to applying for the Title I position.
Danek also asked the board to hire Lee Ann Williams as an educational assistant in Clara Bolen’s Special Education area. Danek said that Williams has worked in a NEMCSA preschool environment for the past two years, has experience working with students who have special needs, and supports the district’s cheerleading groups.
The board gave unanimous approval to both recommended hires.
The board also voted unanimously to approve hiring Nicholas Corner as custodian, replacing Tammy Katterman. Maintenance supervisor Martin Couch recommended hiring Corner, saying that Corner has worked in maintenance for several years, including a stint at the Iosco County News Herald.
Klinger routinely provides updates to the Board regarding legislation enacted or pending at both the State and Federal levels which may affect the District’s operations. At this meeting, he reported that OSHA’s ETS mandate regarding vaccinations, testing, and masking was put on hold by the Supreme Court.
Klinger also cited pending legislation in the Michigan State Senate and House of Representatives. He said that Senate Bill 802 may provide a transportation stipend to school choice families, and Senate Bill 854 may amend the Open Meetings Act to allow those with a qualified disability to participate electronically. Klinger commented on three proposed measures in the House, including House Bill 5703 which would require parts of the state constitution to be posted in administrative offices and the board conference room, House Bill 5721 which would encourage the purchase of electric school buses by expanding sinking funds, and House Bill 5722 which may require schools to disclose details regarding “curriculum, textbooks, literature, research projects, writing assignments, field trips, extra-curricular activities implemented during school hours, and a list of certified teachers responsible for implementing the curriculum to families before the first day of school.”
Klinger stressed that these proposed measures are being discussed in the state Legislature, and have not yet been passed into law.