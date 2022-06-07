TAWAS CITY – When reconstruction of the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park was completed last fall, an approximately $4.5 million asset was added to the community. To help protect users of the pier’s day docks, as well as the structure itself, council representatives have OK’d a set of regulations.
Recommended for their approval, was a draft version of the rules which were drawn up by planning commission members.
City Manager Annge Horning proposed a few changes and, in the interest of consistency, slightly reworded portions of the document. So a second draft – with such adjustments as any references to boats, watercrafts or boats/watercrafts now being simply, “watercrafts” – was discussed by the council. Some of the items in the first version were redundant and appeared more than once, so this was cleaned up, as well.
Horning said that for the regulations to be enforceable with tickets and/or towing, they will have to be in ordinance form. “My recommendation, however, is to approve the regulations as a policy to start out and monitor how things go the first year. After that, we can make any adjustments and ask our attorney to draft an ordinance.”
In the meantime, a sign will be posted with a condensed list of the regulations – e.g., no jumping, no swimming and so on – including a QR code which people can scan that will link to the full policy and, eventually, the ordinance.
“The QR code will give us the flexibility to update the regulations without the need to make a new sign every time they’re changed,” Horning added.
As for her other recommendations, she said the first draft stated that no fishing or swimming was allowed. “So I struck out ‘fishing’ and made that its own line.”
She instead suggested that no fishing be allowed in the dock areas where watercrafts are moored, explaining that it’s not always boating season. There is very little watercraft traffic in October and November, for instance, but there are still a lot of people fishing. So she doesn’t think it’s fair to shut down the entire area to them.
Councilman Ed Nagy said that as he read things over, he had no problem with some of the recommendations. But he didn’t notice anything about signage, as far as informing the public where they can and can’t fish.
Horning reiterated that, for now, she would just like to see the council pass the regulations as a policy, before adopting a full-fledged ordinance. This way, during the first summer that the pier and day docks will be open, they can get a feel of what works, what doesn’t and which rules may need to be adjusted.
She added that the QR code on the sign of abbreviated regulations will take people to the city’s website for a complete list of regulations. “And we can define those, Ed,” she continued, noting that they can be very specific and incorporate maps or drawings of where people are allowed to fish.
Nagy contended that something should be on site indicating where this can be done, especially for those who aren’t as familiar with the docks.
“I agree with you. The first year we’re going to learn a lot; that’s the main thing,” he went on. However, he questioned who and how the regulations will be monitored.
Horning said she thinks that, typically, it would be complaint-driven. If they receive a call, then they can address those things. “I don’t intend to have anybody patrolling the dock. I don’t intend to have an employee assigned to it that will be out there all the time and dealing with everything.” Eventually, it will all be worked into a civil infraction ordinance where, for example, a ticket can be issued or a watercraft may be towed, if it’s been docked for multiple days. “We actually have the language in place to allow us to enforce that.”
Nagy again expressed that he has no problem with the policy but, once an ordinance is in place, “what are you going to do for the consequences?”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said he thinks that minimal is always good when it comes to government oversight. But at the same point in time, one challenge he feels they have is minimal signage and what’s the detail behind it. A QR code can be added, but not everybody knows what they are or how to use them, and they may not have a smart phone.
He said he’s not sure what is done at other sites with day docking, “But some level of signage has to be there; and then what’s behind it and how to get to it and are you able to get to it, is a different issue.”
“Well I would think the first year, you do as little as possible, just to see what happens. And then go from there,” said Councilman Dave Lesinski. “I don’t think we should sit here and say, we need this, this and this,” he noted, adding that they have to see if there’s even a problem to begin with.
Lesinski said he doesn’t want the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) to have to worry about it although, if a fight broke out, for instance, that’s a different story. “I think Annge’s right; it’s driven by what happens.”
Councilman Mike Russo said that if someone wants to read the regulations but can’t do so through the QR code option, he assumes the rules could be posted on one of the buildings in the park, as well.
Horning agreed. She also said that because they’re just trying to figure things out, they shouldn’t spend money on a permanent sign only to have to change it a year, or even a month, later.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich, who also serves on the planning commission, concurred. She said that it was also the intent of the planning commission for the rules to not be an ordinance just yet. They want to see how it goes, and are fully behind things being complaint-driven for now.
“That’s fine, but...we’re going to learn,” Nagy said.
“I do think it’s important for the council to know, though, that rules in place are not necessarily enforceable,” said TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, who also attended the meeting.
He shared that when he worked in Oscoda, they used to receive a lot of calls about people jumping off the pier. While it may be against the rules of the park, law enforcement’s only real recourse was to ask them to stop. But if it elevates into another crime, there can be more proactive measures.
If the regulations are something that the Tawas City Council feels strongly on in the future, he said they definitely need to come up with an ordinance allowing police to actually enforce same.
He added that it’s frustrating when somebody violates one of the rules, “and we can’t do anything to stop it.”
Klosowski-Lorenz further noted that there are some enforceable regulations already in place which could come into play with some of the new rules for the dock. For instance, people are allowed to drink alcohol on their boats, but there are ordinances which exist pertaining to disorderly intoxication, disorderly persons and the like. “So, if what they’re doing out there is causing the public to call because they’re outraged, now we’ve moved into another ordinance or a state law that we can enforce.”
Russo made a motion to accept the regulations for the day docks, which was supported by Lesinski. It passed 5-1, with Mayor Ken Cook absent and Nagy opposed.
Nagy remarked that the council made a good decision, and he simply wants to read through the regulations again to make sure he’s understanding everything. “And I think by this summer, there may be some changes as they sort of mull in my mind. So, I think they’re good, overall. But I just have a lot of things I have to learn about. And so, I plan to do that.”
The full list of adopted regulations, which are now effect, appear below. The document also reads that the City of Tawas City accepts or assumes no responsibility or liability for theft, damage or injury resulting from the use of the pier or docks. The city is authorized to tow watercrafts parked in violation of the policy. Watercraft owners shall be required to pay towing, impound and any other related fees before the watercraft is released.
- Hours: Watercraft mooring is between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and no watercraft shall be moored for longer than four hours per day. No overnight parking of any watercraft shall be permitted without permission of the city manager, director of public works or the chief of police. Exceptions may be made for unsafe water conditions.
- Mooring Lines: Mooring lines shall be of sufficient size (no less than
3/8
- ” nylon or equivalent) and be properly utilized to secure a watercraft to the dock in a manner that will not cause damage to either the dock or nearby watercrafts. Mooring lines should be tied in such a manner as to protect adjacent watercrafts.
- Watercraft Size Limitation: All watercraft must not exceed a maximum beam of 10 feet.
- Wake: Watercraft owners and operators must minimize speed and wake while entering and exiting the dock areas so as to do no harm to the docks or other watercrafts.
- Trailer Parking: Parking trailers is prohibited at Shoreline Park. There is a boat launch at Gateway Park with parking for trailers.
- Life Jackets: The use of life jackets is recommended for infants, children and non-swimmers while on the docks.
- Supervision of Children: No child under 16 years of age shall be on the dock unsupervised. No watercraft operators under the age of 16 may utilize the dock.
- Dogs: All dogs shall be kept on leashes and not left unattended. The owner is responsible for ensuring that the pier, docks, walkways and immediate areas surrounding them are not used by pets for soiling. Owners are responsible for cleanup of any “accidents” immediately.
- Swimming Area: No watercraft shall be operated or parked within the bathing beach area at any time.
- Dock Cleanliness: No waste cans, paper, debris or other refuse are to be left the on the pier or docks or thrown into the lake. Removal of trash from the premises is the responsibility of the watercraft owner or guest.
- Glass Containers: Glass containers of any kind are not permitted on the pier or docks.
- Swimming: No swimming is allowed in the area of the docks, nor is jumping into the water from the pier, finger docks or a moored watercraft.
- Fishing: Fishing is not allowed in the dock areas when watercrafts are moored.
- Smoking: Smoking of any kind is not allowed on the pier or the docks.
- Fire: No fire of any kind, including fire contained in a charcoal burner, is permitted on the pier or the docks or on a watercraft while it is moored.
- Fireworks: No fireworks or other explosives may be launched from the pier, docks or watercrafts. The only exceptions are fireworks approved by the Tawas City Council, which will result in closing the entire pier with no mooring permitted at that time.
- Fueling: Gasoline containers are not permitted on any dock and no fueling is permitted. If there is an accident caused by fuel, the offender will be held liable for the damages.
- Electrical Devices: Use of electrical cords and electrical devices are prohibited on the docks. Electrical hookup is not provided, and no method of temporary power supply may be utilized.
- Disturbances: Activities or operation of equipment in a manner that disturbs the quiet, comfort or repose of a reasonable person of normal sensitivities or activities that endanger the safety or life of participants and spectators are not permitted on the pier or docks. This includes the use of devices that amplify sound, music and/or voice.
- Commercial Activity or Usage: The docks and their facilities are for pleasure usage only. No commercial activity or usage is allowed. No watercraft shall be allowed which is in any way or at any time used for commercial purposes or which charges or accepts a fee or any other form of compensation either directly or indirectly. Exceptions may be approved by the City of Tawas City.