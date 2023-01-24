EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council, at its regular Jan. 16 meeting, voted to enter into an agreement with Baldwin Township to provide water and sewer services outside of the township’s normal operating hours. Baldwin Township staffs the water and sewer services Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Under the new agreement, East Tawas will provide Baldwin Township with personnel, transportation, equipment and supplies necessary to respond to Baldwin emergency water/sewer calls outside of their normal operating hours. One East Tawas employee will be on call to meet Baldwin’s needs.
Emergency services include “MISS DIG responses, damaged utility infrastructure, water shut-offs, lift station malfunction, and other similar emergency response calls received from Iosco County Central Dispatch.” Baldwin will pay East Tawas a base, ‘ready to serve’ fee of $200/week. In addition, East Tawas will invoice Baldwin for all employee/staff, equipment and material costs, expenses and liabilities incurred by East Tawas.
Council Member Lisa Bolen asked about the city’s capacity to provide the services. City Manager Brent Barringer responded that East Tawas has four staff who are on-call on a rotating basis. He also mentioned that years ago East Tawas operated the Baldwin Township system.
The motion to approve the agreement by Bolen, support from Council Member Dave Leslie, passed unanimously.