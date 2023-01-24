EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council, at its regular Jan. 16 meeting, voted to enter into an agreement with Baldwin Township to provide water and sewer services outside of the township’s normal operating hours. Baldwin Township staffs the water and sewer services Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Under the new agreement, East Tawas will provide Baldwin Township with personnel, transportation, equipment and supplies necessary to respond to Baldwin emergency water/sewer calls outside of their normal operating hours. One East Tawas employee will be on call to meet Baldwin’s needs.

