TAWASPOINT LIGHTHOUSE

TOWER WORK – The Tawas Point Lighthouse tower will receive restoration and repair work beginning this spring thanks to about $500,000 in federal and state funding. The lighthouse tower, which stands 67 feet tall and is 16 feet in diameter at its base, last received structural work in 2002.

 Photo by John Morris

EAST TAWAS – The picturesque Tawas Point Lighthouse tower, which has cemented itself as a key landmark of East Tawas and a popular vacation destination for tourists, will be getting a well-deserved facelift this summer.

The $500,000 project is something Tawas Point State Park Supervisor Micah Jordan says Michigan’s Parks and Recreation Division have been working to implement for some time now and thanks to federal funding for state infrastructure and outdoor recreation via the American Rescue Plan, which was enacted in March of last year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos