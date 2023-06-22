TAWAS CITY – A lease agreement, vehicle bids, personnel policy changes and more, have all been recent topics of discussion amongst the Tawas City Council.
Included with the other items they addressed at their June 5 meeting – as reported in last week’s publication – was the acquisition of watercraft/rescue equipment for the fire department’s dive team.
Officials also approved a lease agreement that evening, between the municipality and American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Region 942, which is more commonly referred to as the Tawas Area Soccer Association.
The two-year lease, which commences on Aug. 1, involves use of the city’s outdoor sports complex on Tenth Avenue. Unless either party provides 30 days written notice of intent to terminate prior to the renewal date, the agreement will automatically renew at the end of the first term – Aug. 1, 2025 – for an additional two-year period.
The document reads that for the sum of $500 per year, the association shall have full use and enjoyment of the soccer fields at the property, for soccer-related activities only, beginning April 15 through June 15, and Aug. 1 through Nov. 1 of each year during the lease and any renewal term.
The recently authorized agreement goes on to outline such items as the liability insurance requirements for the association, and how the organization is to maintain the concession facility and the restrooms at the complex.
The lessee is also responsible for keeping the soccer fields in good condition, which includes mowing and fertilizing as needed. For said maintenance, the city will pay the association $5,200 during the first year of the lease term.
According to the agreement, this amount may increase annually beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, based upon increases in the U.S. Department of Labor Index.
The document further notes that it is understood and agreed that maintenance of the fields confers a benefit to both parties.
When the agreement was presented to the council at a prior meeting, there were some questions about the language which allows the AYSO “full use and enjoyment” of the soccer fields.
This was previously worded as “exclusive use,” but the council requested for it to be altered out of concern it may indicate that no one else can utilize the soccer fields besides the association.
Upon being changed to “full use and enjoyment,” a couple of the representatives still wondered whether this was a bit vague or implied exclusivity. If the local AYSO is not using the property, and say another team/group was looking to utilize the field for a tournament, the council wanted to ensure that it will be available to others, as well.
So Tawas City Manager Annge Horning asked Attorney Sean Freel, who drafted the agreement, to comment on the language in question.
He explained that “full use and enjoyment” is a legal term of art which means that during the lease term, the lessor will not interfere with the lessee’s right to fully possess and use the leased premises.
“The lessee’s use is limited to the purposes stated in the lease (i.e., soccer operations),” Freel advised. “That language does not prohibit lessee’s guests or invitees from using and enjoying the property provided all is consistent with the purpose of the lease.”
He likened this to a landlord renting an apartment to a tenant, as an example. The tenant has the right to full use and enjoyment of the apartment, without interference from the landlord, and their ability to do so would include the tenant’s right to entertain guests.
“The same is here,” Freel continued, referencing the city’s arrangement with the soccer association. Provided that Region 942 allows them to, traveling teams are also able to use these fields for soccer operations.
Horning said this makes sense, as the AYSO wants to make sure that other activities won’t interfere with what they might already have going on. “So, the soccer association would have the right to approve or disapprove any of those uses, based on their schedule.”
With this clarification, Mayor Brian McMurray made a motion to approve the updated lease agreement. Seconded by Councilman Ed Nagy, the motion passed in a 6-0 vote. Councilman Mike Russo was not in attendance due to a work conflict, and was excused from the meeting.
In other business on June 5, various updates were given by Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz. He shared that they are fully staffed, with three full-time and four part-time officers; that the TCPD has been very busy with increased call volume due to the summer season now underway; and that there has been a lot of positive feedback from the community regarding the look/design of the TCPD’s new patrol vehicle, which is a 2023 Chevy Tahoe.
Related to the last item, Horning said that with the purchase of the new vehicle, Klosowski-Lorenz would like council approval to sell the department’s oldest vehicle – a 2020 Dodge Durango, with 39,000 miles, for which the city received a $28,500 quote from Chicago Motors to purchase.
She added that the chief’s plan was to sell the vehicle through BidCorp, an auction site utilized by local units of government to dispose of public assets, with a minimum bid amount of $28,500.
Horning stated that she received a message from Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, on behalf of the county, expressing their interest in purchasing the vehicle outright for $28,500.
According to Soboleski, the county sheriff believes that the Durango would be a perfect vehicle for the new resource officer at Tawas Area Schools.
“This arrangement could cost us revenue but will keep the vehicle local,” Horning advised. “It should be noted that we did have another local agency ask about the vehicle prior to Iosco County but they were told the vehicle was going to be auctioned.”
Councilwoman Jackie Masich said that she understands the bidding process, “But I do hope that we take into consideration, if we can, the fact that helping out another local department would be beneficial for us.”
She listed some examples of the ways the sheriff’s department has lent a hand to the city agencies, such as by having allowed the fire department to use their boat for dive team practices.
So, Masich said that she would like to continue this pattern of the departments helping each other out, if at all possible.
She also mentioned a preference policy of Tawas City’s which, if a local entity’s bid is within five percent of the lowest bid, gives that individual/company an opportunity to decrease their bid to match the lowest one.
Horning explained that this generally applies to work being performed for the city, such as when bids are sought for engineering. However, in what would be the opposite, the policy could also potentially be followed in the case of the patrol vehicle sale; “we would just work in reverse order.”
Klosowski-Lorenz offered to look into this, but he said that a third party, government company is used for the auction process. So if there happens to be a higher bidder for the vehicle, but the city has somebody else locally who wants to buy it, he’s not sure whether the auction terms would allow for this.
Masich said that what she was thinking, is to still go through BidCorp. “And they would have to pay what the high bidder was, plus the 2.5% to the bid company.”
“We were talking about somebody local though, coming down,” Klosowski-Lorenz said of his understanding.
Masich noted that what she thought, is that if the sheriff’s department submitted a bid that’s within five percent of the highest bid, then the department would be informed that as a local agency, if they matched that high bid, the city would accept their offer.
And this, the chief said, is what he’s not sure on, as far as if it would be allowed by the BidCorp. “But I can check on that.”
Horning said she doesn’t believe that the terms would allow for changing a bid after the fact.
“Well is there anything to prevent us from just bypassing the auction and selling it directly to the county?” asked Councilman Chuck Klenow, to which Klosowski-Lorenz said it would be up to the city manager and council.
“Well I strongly support what Jackie said,” Councilman Dave Lesinski remarked.
“I think we need to work together in the community,” he said, adding that he believes the proposed use of the vehicle by the sheriff’s office is a great idea and is certainly needed. “And I think in our times that we’re seeing now, what they’re trying to do with it is a very good thing at the school.”
Personally, Lesinski said he had no problem selling the Durango right now. “But I don’t know that we can.”
In her research of historical council meeting minutes, Horning said she could not find where the city has ever done a direct sale. “We’ve always advertised for bids, whether it was in the local paper or on an auction site.”
Further, she commented that the Durango is the nicest vehicle the city has ever sold, so this situation is a little different. “But we have always advertised for it.”
Horning reiterated that she couldn’t find any past documentation of a direct sale, especially when there is an inquiry from another agency – which, she said, is probably all the more reason why they should at least advertise for it.
Additionally, she cited transparency and fairness as other justifications for taking this route.
Rather than using a bid company, “could we do it locally?” Klosowski-Lorenz asked. Then, similar to what Masich offered, some parameters could be put in place.
Horning confirmed this could be done by putting an ad in the local paper, for example, noting that the city has this vehicle for sale and the minimum bid is $28,500.
There wouldn’t be any of the auction requirements, she continued. Those who are interested would submit a sealed bid, which would be opened publicly, and the council would make a decision from there.
Knowing that at least one, possibly two, local entities are interested in the price the city is looking for, Masich asked if there would be any advantage to using a bid company.
Horning answered that it provides more exposure, statewide, to other departments.
Klenow said it sounds to him that if the city opted to do a local bid, but doesn’t get what it needs out of this, there is always an option to go back to BidCorp.
Klenow moved to do a local bid and advertise the vehicle in the newspaper, with a minimum bid of $28,500, which was seconded by Nagy. The motion passed 5-1, with Lesinski opposed.
In additional TCPD-related talks, the department earned positive feedback from the state, after an audit of its operations. (See separate story for more details).
In other topics, it was during another recent meeting when the council approved several changes to the city’s personnel policies and procedures document, regarding benefits for nonunion employees.
Based on the findings of the compensation and classification study that was conducted for the municipality – and previously summarized in this publication – the changes were recommended by the city’s Compensation Review Committee.
McMurray credited the city manager for suggesting that this study be done, which he said he thought was a great idea and has given the council information which they can utilize to make better decisions. “And so as a result, then, our Compensation Review Committee spent some time working with Annge on that process.”
With the study in mind, Horning said there were a few areas that the committee – comprised of herself, McMurray, Masich and Lesinski – felt should be looked at for the employees.
One involves holidays since, according to the report, Tawas City’s five-year employees receive four days less out of a year, and 10-year employees receive six days less, than those in the other comparable units of government that were researched for the study.
Therefore, the committee felt that some holidays should be added to help bring this in line better, while also being a benefit to employee morale.
Horning said that there was a lot of discussion about what holidays to add and which times of the year would make the most sense to do so, with many other factors also coming into play.
Prior to the changes, the city’s full-time, nonunion employees had 10 paid holidays. The committee proposed increasing this to 13, by adding Indigenous Peoples day, the employee’s birthday (with flexibility for those falling on a weekend or another holiday) and a “floating holiday” which will be the employee’s choice, with approval of their supervisor.
A person who would like to take opening day of deer season off, or who wants an extra day around Christmas because they’re going to have family in town, were some of the examples listed by Horning of when a floating holiday could be used.
She said that this gives more flexibility, and also has a bit more value for the employees, to be able to pick when they would use that holiday.
To avoid dealing with birthdays that may fall on a weekend, Councilman Jeff Coon suggested instead offering two floating holidays, which will still accomplish the same goal.
“And they can take their birthday if they want, but they’re welcome to take something else,” Masich concurred.
Horning agreed, as this would add even more flexibility.
The floating holidays must be used within the year, and the review committee stated that there will be minimal, if any, cost to the city to implement this change.
Horning explained that the only expense would be any overtime that may need to be paid to Department of Public Works (DPW) staff, should they be called in on Indigenous Peoples Day. She added that the chances of this are slim so, while there may be a minimal cost, it would not be often.
Among other adjustments, the committee requested adding language to the personnel policies and procedures which states that an employee may use up to 36 hours of sick time for personal time each fiscal year, with the approval of their supervisor.
“That’s something that is in my contract with the city, and it’s something that we put in the union contract for the police department,” Horning said.
She also told the council that this is another item which doesn’t cost the city more money to implement, but is an additional value for the employees.
A memo from the committee reads that this change will eliminate the need for staff to take a full day off for personal business or appointments which wouldn’t normally be covered under sick time (generally taken with no notice) or vacation time (generally scheduled months in advance). It would give them an opportunity, for instance, to take a few hours off mid-day to get their taxes done, refinance a mortgage, et cetera, and then return to work after.
So, if an employee needs a couple hours off to complete such tasks, it gives them the option to come back to work, too.
Horning said that if something comes up unexpectedly, the employee doesn’t have to take a whole day off or call in sick. “There’s not those last-minute call-ins or anything like that.”
For this item, Klenow asked if something could also be added along the lines of, “such time may only be used with prior approval by the employees’ supervisor.”
Horning agreed, saying that she can see where it might be a problem, trying to do something like that after the fact.
The other proposed change by the committee involves a section of the policies/procedures entitled, “Performance-Based Wages,” and adding the words “and Longevity” to this title.
With the adjustments, this section will read that in recognition of longevity and commitment to the city, full-time employees will receive longevity pay with the first pay of December each year. This will be paid as follows, and will not be pro-rated or paid at separation of employment:
After five years of employment, .75% of the employee’s base wage; after 10 years, 1.5% of the base wage; after 15 years, 2.25%; and after 20 years of employment, 3% of the employee’s base wage.
In the first example, just for some context, at the five-, six-, seven-, eight- and nine-year marks – so long as the employee is doing a good job – they will get a payment in December for .75% of their base wage.
McMurray said that this all ties in with the council’s budget planning process, and is consistent with the budget for this year.
According to the committee’s memo, six of the 13 communities included in the study offer longevity to their staff. The rationale is that tenure in the job increases job knowledge and capability, and should be compensated.
The memo states that Horning currently does something like this, in consultation with department heads, as performance-based wages for all staff in December. However, subsequent managers may not follow suit. So, adding this to the personnel manual and formalizing it in writing will help ensure that the practice continues with future city managers.
“Would that longevity aspect, then, be in lieu of performance, completely?” Russo asked, to which Horning answered no.
“I wouldn’t do it the same way,” she expanded. For example, a DPW employee just obtained his water license and, because of all of his hours of studying and other efforts, he received $500 for a job well done. “So I think we should still do performance-based, it’ll just be done a little bit differently than it is now. The years of service won’t be tied into it.”
In terms of the impact to the city, the committee says that the anticipated costs will be $6,834 for the first year, $7,377 for the second and $7,055 for the third. But the budget generally includes $8,000 to $8,500 for the performance-based wages, so there could potentially be a savings.
Horning said that the way things are done right now, everybody gets a performance-based increase and, again, the years of service are tied into that.
“Say everybody gets $300,” she continued, just as an example, using five-year employees. Some might receive $400, because they obtained a particular certification.
Horning said she doesn’t want to say that the performance-based wages will go away, but not everybody is going to get this. “Longevity will apply to those who have been here for five years or longer. And then the rest of that pot of money will be used for those things.”
Masich likened what they are trying to accomplish, to more of hybrid situation.
She said that Horning has been really good at doing the performance reviews and performance bonuses. “But like she said, if something happens and we have a new city manager next year, they may feel that nobody deserves a performance bonus and we just get rid of that. So we’re trying to add something in that automatically gives everybody a bit of a performance bonus, for how long they’ve been here, but still leave some of that pot for additional, for going above and beyond.”
Masich moved to approve the changes to personnel policies and procedures – with the amendments suggested by Coon and Klenow – which was supported by Lesinski and passed in a 7-0 vote.