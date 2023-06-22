ASSORTMENT OF APPROVALS

ASSORTMENT OF APPROVALS – Tawas City officials and staff are seen here during the June 5 council meeting, where a lease agreement and several other items were approved. Pictured above, from left, are Council Members Jackie Masich, Chuck Klenow and Ed Nagy, Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott, Mayor Brian McMurray, City Manager Annge Horning and Councilmen Jeff Coon and Dave Lesinski. Not pictured, is Councilman Mike Russo.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – A lease agreement, vehicle bids, personnel policy changes and more, have all been recent topics of discussion amongst the Tawas City Council.

Included with the other items they addressed at their June 5 meeting – as reported in last week’s publication – was the acquisition of watercraft/rescue equipment for the fire department’s dive team.

