STICKERS OF SUPPORT

STICKERS OF SUPPORT – Through the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS), an array of options exist to aid animals in need. One of the easiest, quickest ways to contribute, is by joining the 2023 membership program. Dues from the participants help provide care and housing for the ICHS animals, and each member receives a decal to show their support. Those who sign up for an individual membership will get the sticker seen above, at top, while business members will receive the decal pictured at the bottom for their involvement.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – With youth, adult and business options available, there is an opportunity for everyone to be an advocate for animals in need, through the Iosco County Humane Society’s (ICHS) 2023 Membership Program.

Each person or business to join will receive a sticker decal which includes the logo of the nonprofit, to show their support. Business members will also be listed on the ICHS Facebook page, which currently has more than 12,000 followers.

