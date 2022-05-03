TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners hope to get Iosco County voters to approve an operating millage increase during the upcoming August primary election.
The millage language was voted on during the April 20 committee of the whole meeting for possible approval today during the May 4 Iosco County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
The operating millage language was presented to the five-member board, as well as language for an emergency medical services millage renewal and animal control and shelter millage.
Historically, the Iosco County Tax Allocation Board approved a levy of up to 4.5 mills for the county allocation in 1976, but due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment, a state law, the millage rate has been reduced down to 3.9129 mills. Under the amendment, the rate of millage cannot exceed that of inflation, therefore it is lowered to relieve the burden on Michigan taxpayers.
Under the proposed millage increase for county operating expenses, the millage rate would be increased to 5.2 mills — an increase of 1.2871 mills — so that the county will have adequate finances needed to keep operations running. County officials are seeing this millage increase for a period of six years from 2023 through 2028. If approved, the estimated revenues it would collect in a year from the total increased millage of 5.2 mills would be $1.591 million.
Most recently in 2020 Iosco County voters shot down a county operating millage question twice, once during the August primary election of that year, and a second time during the general election in November of the same year. According to the election results of the 2020 November millage question, the county operating millage increase question was defeated with 6.983 “no” votes, or 52.8 percent of the vote. Voters cast 6,230 “yes” votes for the millage, or 47.15 percent of the vote.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Caruthers-Soboleski hopes that more public outreach by the county and other organizers will work to help the millage question be passed by voters this year.
She said that of the state’s allocated tax rates, there are only three counties in the state, Otsego, Ottawa and Tuscola counties, that have lower operating millage rates than Iosco County’s. She said the county is 56th in population, but only the 79th in operating rate.
“If anyone is wondering why the county is suffering financially it’s pretty clear in these facts, our job as county employees is not to campaign for this millage,” Soboleski said. “It’s to educate the public on what this millage means.”
She said it was also important to pass the operating millages, because not only have there been many layoffs of employees, but also there have been no wage increases in 2021, and only 1 to 2 percent wage increases in 2021 and 2022 for some departments.
Soboleski said for the average property value household it would be around $56 increase in taxes for the approved millage.
Soboleski added that there is currently no capital improvement plan in place for the county’s facilities, and that the millage would allow for that.
“I did do a study where we contacted other counties and asked them what they would do for capital improvement,” she said. “This would help us save $300,000 for capital improvements.”
She added that if the county did not receive any funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is is using for building improvements, things like new parking lots or roofs, would not be able to be funded because there would be no extra funding.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said he thought that if approved at 5.2 mills would last only a few years.
“But down the road we’re going to have to do this again,” he said. “I would rather if we went for 6 mills or 7 mills — not that we allocate it — but that we have the power here that we do it.”
Soboleski said that she thought, in her professional opinion, that if the county tried to pass a millage that high taxpayers would not go for it. She said there is a glut of millages coming up in the elections, not only county millages but ones at the township level.
Iosco County Treasurer Kathy Anderson pointed out that the county would be fortunate to get 5.2 mills.
“I agree, I wish we could go that high, but for us to go from 4.5 to six or seven, it’s not going to happen,” she said. “I think we would be very fortunate to get what we get.”
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell said he thought that the county should put their trust in Sobleski on the millage language.
“There is going to be a lot of burden to put on the taxpayers in the future,” he said. “There are a ton of millages going on.”
He said there are a lot of increases, including in the cost of fuel and consumer goods, and he hopes that taxpayers check “yes” on the county operating millage increase when they go to the polls.
“I hope they approve it, but you have to be reasonable. I think we’re going to have to revisit it in the future, but what we do know is we have problems right now,” he said.
After discussion the millage language was moved to the full board, with a meeting to be held May 4 (today) for possible approval.