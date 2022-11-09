Update at 7:48 a.m.: All precincts in Iosco County have reported and Iosco's unofficial votes have been tallied. All votes are unofficial, however, until the Iosco County Board of Canvassars meet this Thursday to certify the election. Winners in the county are denoted in bold text. It is noted, however, that although some statewide races passed in Iosco County, they did not pass statewide.
Update at 12:20 a.m.: With only one outstanding precinct not returning election results because of ballot tabulator jam issues (Tawas City) many county races have been decided.
Update at 9:45: With 12 of 18 precincts reporting, many different races/ballot questions have been decided, including East Tawas City Council and charter, amendments, Whittemore school board and Alabaster's host of millage questions.
Update at 8:54: Results reflect four precincts reporting, including City of Whittemore, Sherman, Baldwin and Burleigh townships.
Update at 8:25 p.m.: Only one precinct has reported out of 18, that is the city of Whittemore. Please check back for more updates as the night unfolds.
IOSCO COUNTY — Election results for Iosco County's 18 precincts as they are made available will be updated in this story for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. It is noted that for state proposals, the governor's race and some school board races (where there are more precincts involved in the contests than those that reside in Iosco County) the reported totals are ONLY for Iosco County.
Winners of the races will be updated and it will be noted in the reporting as it is made available. All results are unofficial until the verified by the Iosco County Board of Canvassers.
Election results will be updated by the Iosco County Clerk's office and can be found by clicking >>>HERE<<<.
Michigan Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General Races (18 of 18 reporting)
Governor
Tudor Dixon (R) 7,111 votes (winner in Iosco County)
Gretchen Whitmer (D) 5,266 votes
Secretary of State
Jocelyn Benson (D) 5,365 votes
Kristina Elaine Karamo (R). 6,864 votes (winner in Iosco County)
Attorney General
Dana Nessel (D) 4,950 votes
Matthew DePerno (R) 7,263 votes (winner in Iosco County)
STATE PROPOSALS (totals for Iosco County) (18 of 18 reporting)
Proposal No. 1
Legislative financial disclosure and term limit change
YES 7,477 votes
NO 5,812 no votes
Proposal No. 2
Add provisions regarding state elections
YES 6,472 votes
NO 5,812 votes
Proposal No. 3
New Individual Rights To Reproductive Freedom
YES 5,916 votes
NO 6,495 votes
Congressional and State Representative and Senate (17 of 18 precincts reporting)
1st Congressional District
Jack Bergman (R) 7,703 votes
Bob Lorinser (D) 4,279 votes
36th District State Senate
Michelle Hoitenga (R) 7,538 votes
Joel Sheltrown (D) 4,902 votes
99th District State Rep. Votes
Mike Hoadley (R) 7,981 votes
Kenneth Kish (D) 4,359 votes
Iosco County Board of Commissioners District No. 2 and No. 3 race, as well as Iosco Public Safety Millage
County Commissioner District No. 2 (3 of 3 precincts reporting)
Incumbent Commissioner Terry Dutcher (R) 1,167 votes
Cynthia Schwedler (D) 857 votes votes
County Commissioner District No. 3 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)
Rebekah Mason (D) 831
Incumbent Commissioner Charles Finley (R) 1,467 votes
Peggy Lewis (NPA) 415 votes
Iosco County Public Safety Millage (18 of 18 precincts reporting, millage failed)
Yes 5,698 votes
No 6,470 votes
Iosco County School Board Races
Tawas Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (9 of 9 precincts reporting)
Jennifer Bruning 2,498 votes
Amy Jenkins 1,988 votes
Shannon Klenow 3,216 votes
David Wilkinson 1,807 votes
Oscoda Area School Board (Top 3) Votes (9 of 9 precincts reporting)
William Gaines 1,822 votes
Kathy Kent 2,013 votes
Tony Omani 1,644 votes
Sharon Savage 1,736 votes
Hale Area School Board (Top 2) (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Cindy Sheldon 995 votes
Jeremy Spaw 729 votes
Margaret Denise Stoll 704 votes
Whittemore Prescott School Board (Top 3) (4 of 4 precincts reporting)
Kim Krawczak 280 votes
Emily Leivo 190 votes
Janet Smith 305 votes
Sandra Wilson 301 votes
Alabaster Township Millage questions (1 of 1 precincts reporting)
Parks & Recreation Millage Proposal
Yes 160 votes
No 146 votes
Garbage & Recycling Millage Proposal
Yes 196 votes
No 114 votes
Mosquito Control Millage Renewal
Yes 238 votes
No 73 votes
Road Improvement Millage Renewal
Yes 217 votes
No 90 votes
Fire Protection Millage Renewal
Yes 244 votes
No 64 votes
Ausable Township Mosquito Control Millage Proposal
Yes 572 votes
No 383 votes
East Tawas City Council and Charter Amendments
East Tawas City Council (Top 3) Votes
Blinda Baker 793 votes
Molly Collier 541 votes
Joseph Crampton 268 votes
Joseph Kolts 513 votes
Craig McMurray 676 votes
Proposed Gender Neutral Amendment To East Tawas City Charter
Yes 453 votes
No 872 votes
Proposed Annual Salary Amendment to East Tawas City Charter
Yes 573 votes
No 736 votes
Sale of East Tawas City Owned Lots
Yes 749 votes
No 578 votes
Grant Township and Sherman Township Supervisor Races (partial term ending
Grant Township Supervisor
Todd Torrey (R) 499 votes
Carol Bleau (D) 311 votes
Sherman Township Supervisor Votes
Mark Moers (R) 137 votes
Karen Murringer (D) 71 votes