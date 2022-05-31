TAWAS CITY – If the public and title companies have to pay for deed information, so should big internet companies, believes Iosco County Register of Deeds Erika Earl and County Treasurer Kathy Anderson.
The Iosco County Board of Commissioners agree with that assertion, and during their May 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, voted to move a resolution onto the full board that would voice opposition to state bills that would grant the information at no or little cost to the online real estate company Zillow.
Earl said if made into law, Michigan House Bills 4729, 4730, 4731 and 4732 would mean that Zillow could get massive amounts of information from the county for little cost, essentially the cost of a USB flash drive, an envelope and a stamp.
This could severely depreciate the amount of funding that comes into the Register of Deeds office, she said.
“Right now we charge $1 per page for a copy (to the public and title companies),” she said. “Zillow is trying to get that for the cost of a USB drive. They can spend $5, have me download as much as I can get on on a USB drive, and mail it off to them.”
Earl told commissioners that she wanted the board to back a resolution opposing the house bills, one of which was already approved by the house and moving on to the Michigan Senate, so it can be submitted to the state and other entities, voicing opposition to the resolution.
Anderson said that once the state’s counties have to give the information to Zillow for free, it would mean that they could not in good faith deny the information free to other entities.
Commissioner Miner asked what Zillow does with the information once they get it.
According to Earl, Zillow is a mortgage company, and once they have all the tax information and assessment values, they can build a database so they have a heads up in the real estate industry.
“It can put local title companies and realtors out of business,” she said.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who works in the insurance business, said that as an insurance agency going to a site like Zillow, it would allow him to look at things for homes such as the design of the home, what type of roof it has, the year it was built and other aspects. He said, as Earl said, Zillow is trying to dominate the real estate industry in the state.
Earl said that the Michigan Association of Register of Deeds is against the measure, as well as the state’s treasurers’ association, and that this was the fourth time that state legislators have tried to pass the bill.
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell asked if there was enough information provided for a resolution against the House Bills to be put together for adoption during a June meeting of the regular Board of Commissioners.
After discussion, Dutcher cast a motion for a resolution to be created and was seconded by Commissioner Robert Huebel. The motion passed in a 5-0 vote.