OSCODA – One week after a wildfire occurred in the area, the smell of smoke still lingered strong in the air along Oats Road in Oscoda Township.
The fire began at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, originating south of the intersection of River and Oats roads, and proceeded to burn across 98 acres of Huron-Manistee National Forest (HMNF) land.
It was reportedly 70% percent contained as of Wednesday, June 7, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS)-HMNF shared to social media what they said would be the final Oats Fire update. It was also noted at the time, that the cause of the incident was still unknown and remained under investigation.
When visiting the impacted area this past Saturday, June 10, the threat of the actual fire had diminished substantially, but crews were seen continuing their work. For example, a firefighter who had traveled from Montana to assist, noted that they were tackling a few residual hot spots.
Following multiple days of Red Flag Warnings being issued for the local area – as well as numerous other portions of Michigan – he added that the responders were hoping for some rain to finally pass through and aid in their fire suppression efforts.
Less than five minutes later, light sprinkles did, in fact, begin coming down in Oscoda. The droplets quickly increased to a decent – and long overdue – rain shower, at about 5 p.m.
Although many trees were charred and other foliage burned, along with ash blanketing the ground in several areas of the forest, there have been no reports of any injuries or damage to homes/other structures.
When the Oats Fire broke out, initial response agencies included the Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD), East Tawas Fire Department, Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), Plainfield Township Fire Department (PTFD), Grant Township Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the USFS.
As noted in last week’s story, the Forest Service also advised that aerial resources included two CL-415 Superscooper aircrafts and a Type 1 Helicopter. Multiple engines, dozers and handcrews engaged in direct and indirect suppression actions, as well as structure protection, and the cooperative initial attack efforts halted the forward progress of the fire.
Interagency Hotshot Crews were also on the scene and, in addition to the support provided by local agencies, firefighters came from Oklahoma, Indiana, Montana, Illinois, Nevada and Missouri, in response to the Oats Fire.
The USFS noted that firefighters worked through the night, to build and reinforce control lines.
As reported, shortly after the fire first began, the USFS stated that unfavorable fire weather conditions, including high winds, were causing active fire behavior with long-range spotting.
Local law enforcement also began conducting evacuations in the area of River and Shellenbarger roads, and the USFS informed the public to stay clear of the area, to allow responders to safely engage in fire suppression efforts. The evacuations were lifted later that same evening, at 6:30 p.m.
Further, and also in response to the recent fire in Grayling, Governor Gretchen Whitmer advised that she was activating the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to the wildfires in northern Michigan.
As of the most recent – and final – update from the USFS on June 7, representatives stated that the National Weather Service had issued another Red Flag Warning for Michigan’s Lower Peninsula that day. The warning meant that warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds were expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
The USFS added at the time, that the lack of rainfall and extremely dry vegetation across the region would continue favorable wildfire conditions, and that the fire danger remained very high to extreme across the state.
Also on June 7, mop up operations continued on the Oats Fire and crews were to begin removing equipment from the least active portions of the fire. The USFS shared that hoses, pumps and tanks which supported firefighting efforts would also be collected and backhauled from the incident.
The agency stated that mop up operations were being supported by a complex system of fire hoses, water storage tanks (fold-a-tanks), fire engines and water tenders. They explained that a tender is a specialized vehicle capable of bringing water directly to wildland fire engines and filling fold-a-tanks. Water tenders vary in size and capacity, but are key to supplying large quantities of water to the fireline.
The USFS said that water tenders from the OTFD and PTFD, armed with a combined 7,000 gallons of water, provided tremendous support in combatting the Oats Fire.
Water makes the extraordinarily arduous task of firefighting slightly easier, the USFS elaborated. Whether by air or ground, the delivery of water is a huge relief to firefighters using hand tools and chainsaws to construct fireline. Water cools the flames of an active wildfire and aids in the extinguishing of hot spots, stump holes and duff that can hold heat well below the surface. During mop up, firefighters dig up the heat and stir it with water until it is cold.
Where safe, USFS personnel planned to begin evaluating the fire area on June 7, as well, in order to develop a suppression repair plan. The plan will help to repair and minimize future damage to soil, water and other resources caused by the fire and the related suppression activity.
The day prior to this, firefighters were said to have continued strengthening containment lines around the fire perimeter, and patrolling for hot spots and hazard trees along roads and trails.
The USFS reminded people to remain clear of the area, while crews proceeded to engage the Oats Fire. They stated that wildfire can be extremely unpredictable and unforgiving. Suppression efforts are complex, as well, and the surrounding environment is dynamic, containing a multitude of hazards beyond the flames. Smoke and dust can limit visibility, fire-weakened trees and powerlines are more susceptible to falling and aerial resources dropping water and retardant can create additional hazards.
Those from the agency are encouraging people to keep wildfire prevention in mind when visiting public lands. “Your carefulness will reduce putting our firefighters and communities at risk,” reads the June 7 update, posted to the USFS-HMNF Facebook page.
Representatives also urge the public to “know before they go,” by checking for closures and fire-related restrictions prior to leaving the house. According to the USFS, year after year, well over 80% of wildfires are caused by humans. The public can help lower that number by observing all local fire restrictions and following proper fire prevention practices. Before heading out, check forest websites and social media accounts for current information.
More details from the USFS-HMNF can be found at https://www.facebook.com/huronmanisteenfs/ or https://twitter.com/HuronNf, and fire information is available by calling 307-399-8337, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Also, prior to having a campfire or burning yard debris, check with the DNR to see if burning is allowed. This can be done by visiting Michigan.gov/BurnPermit, or calling 866-922-BURN.
Related to this, when TCFD Chief Steve Masich spoke during the latest Tawas City Council meeting, he told officials that the TCFD had spent several hours in the HMNF, assisting with the fire.
He added that the cooperation amongst all the organizations was tremendous, and that they worked together to get the job done. This included the USFS borrowing a portable tank from the TCFD, which Masich said is part of their agreement.
He also pointed out the lack of rain in the area, at the time of the June 5 council meeting, and said that a major rain wasn’t forecasted for another 10-12 days. “So I hope that the public really understands the severity of that.”
Although the cause of the Oats Fire was still listed as unknown, at press time, local sources say the preliminary belief is that it started when a couple of individuals, who are not from the local area, were shooting at Tannerite – an explosive material often used for target practice. It should be noted, though, that the fire remains under investigation. If more details become available, an update will be provided in this publication.