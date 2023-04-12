SMOKEY SIGN

SMOKEY SIGN – Fire danger is high across the Lower Peninsula so that means everyone needs to refrain from burning at the moment and be careful using power equipment.

 Courtesy photo

LANSING – Warm temperatures, winds and winter buildup of dry grasses and leaves have pushed fire danger to very high levels across the Lower Peninsula.

“People need to be careful when doing any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire,” said Don Klingler, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DRN) resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula. “These fuels can ignite very easily.”

