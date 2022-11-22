TAWAS CITY – In a motion made by Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray, and supported by Councilwoman Jackie Masich, the adoption of a marijuana ordinance for Tawas City was narrowly passed by council members at their Nov. 14 meeting.
The contested consideration of “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments” ultimately received a 4-3 vote in favor of its implementation. McMurray, Masich, Councilman Chuck Klenow and Mayor Ken Cook cast the “yes” votes. Opposed, were Councilmen Dave Lesinski, Ed Nagy and Mike Russo.
Since it has now been adopted, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning stated that notification would be published in the Nov. 23 edition of the Iosco County News-Herald (this week), with the ordinance taking effect 30 days later.
When the council previously convened on Oct. 17, McMurray had made the same motion regarding this topic, which was also supported at that time by Masich. As reported, however, the outcome was a tie. Klenow was not in attendance, while the other representatives cast the same votes then, as they did most recently.
Given the 3-3 result, they decided to move the potential adoption of Ordinance No. 327 to the next meeting, when there was a full council.
Horning said that since then, she had been asked by several people about the revenue from marijuana facilities, and what the city could get in that regard.
In 2022, the state of Michigan distributed payments totaling roughly $172 million from recreational marijuana tax, applications and licensing fees that were collected in 2021, she stated.
“Each community received a little more than $56,400 for every licensed marijuana retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction,” Horning continued. “Baldwin Township received $112,907 for its two facilities; AuSable Township received $56,453 for its one facility; and Iosco County received a match of the total of the two communities in the amount of $169,360.”
The distributions are done annually, so the number will change from year to year depending on such factors as how many facilities are operating. But based on last year’s numbers, she said that each community received $56,400 for every licensed retail store or microbusiness in the community.
The population, taxable value, et cetera doesn’t matter, she went on. Every community got the exact same distribution, times however many facilities they had.
She reiterated that the counties in which these establishments are located also receive a match for the entire distribution for the whole county. “So Iosco County received almost $170,000 from that distribution.”
When Cook asked how those funds could be used, Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott said she believed that the money they get from the state can be used however they want. But the application fees that the city would collect – which are set at $5,000 per facility – do come with some restrictions, and she provided examples while explaining the differences.
To clarify, McMurray said that if there were an operation in Tawas City which maybe doesn’t generate the amount of revenue that one does in say, Ann Arbor, they’re still going to be the same.
Horning affirmed that this, adding, “Everybody’s the same.”
Nagy commented that there are other kinds of businesses the city would make tax revenue from, “if we allowed them.” Therefore, his thinking is that it’s not a matter of whether they’re going to lose tax revenue; “it’s a matter of what we’re allowing.”
For his take, although this may be good money, “I don’t know if it’s money we want,” Lesinski said.
“Marijuana is a drug. I don’t care what anybody says, it’s a drug,” he asserted.
“My problem with it is, I saw friends who were great athletes who turned into burnouts,” Lesinski continued. He shared an account of one of his friends who used to run track and, after deciding to try marijuana, it lead to LSD and other substances.
Lesinski said that it’s a shame to even have to talk about it, and implied that the state is throwing money out in support of drugs.
If they wanted it for medicinal uses, “then they should’ve put it in drug stores and at the hospital; in a doctor’s office,” he maintained.
Lesinski said that drugs aren’t good for anybody and he is totally opposed to anything to do with drugs.
He also referenced the large number of people who showed up to the polls – that he claims never bothered to vote before – when marijuana legalization was on the ballot several years ago.
“It’s wrong,” he went on. “It’s totally wrong to put a city in a position to say, okay, I’m going to vote against it, but I’m throwing $100,000 out the door.”
He said that things are going in the wrong direction in a lot of aspects, and that it’s time somebody stands up and says, let’s go back to where we were. “It was a better place.”
McMurray was admittedly on the fence with the issue, but he said he thinks that as a council, they always look toward what’s in the best interest of the community and its citizens.
While there are pros and cons, he noted that one benefit of moving forward with the ordinance, would be the revenue sharing element for the community.
And although it’s unknown, he said there could also be an improvement to a potential location that’s maybe better served by that, than something which exists there right now.
To McMurray, he said it’s not a vote for “drugs,” as much as it is a vote for revenue that could help – whether it’s fire services, police protection or administrative services – and also benefit the county at the same time, with some additional revenue sharing at that level.
So, he said, there’s good in it and there’s bad in it. At the end of the day, it’s the seven council members who have to collectively figure out if there is more good than bad.
Along that line, Cook guessed that the discussions were very similar to those had when prohibition ended and alcohol was legalized. “And the reality is, it is legal,” he said of marijuana. “We can not like it; we can choose to not participate.”
He said that he, too, has concerns and shares a lot of the same thoughts as Lesinski.
Cook is concerned about the decision that has already been made at the state level, more so than the decision that the council was about to make that night.
“We’re not going to keep it from being legal,” he said. But when just trying to keep it out of Tawas City, it’s also costing them about $56,000 for each facility at the same time, based on the history.
To add onto this, Masich pointed out that the people in their community did vote in favor of marijuana legalization, “and that’s who we represent.”
She said that the topic has been discussed at past meetings and has had quite a bit of coverage in the newspaper, “and we’ve not received any response from anybody in the negative.”
Masich noted that one response came in, from a resident who was in favor of allowing marijuana establishments in the city.
“I would hope that if our community was against it, that we would be hearing from people. I have not heard from anybody, personally,” she shared.
Masich said that she was concerned about the criminal element of it, when this whole thing first started and was voted in. However, there’s quite a few of these businesses in the area, including in Baldwin Township. She knows people who live there, has had conversations with them and she has heard of absolutely no criminal element in that area.
She also hasn’t heard of any other related issues involving clients of the businesses, odors from the establishments and so on.
Masich said that it’s not as though these individuals are in favor of marijuana, they simply haven’t seen anything that’s detrimental to the area in which they live that has such facilities.
When Michigan was first considering marijuana legalization, Klenow had a firm opinion against it. But he said that the people of the state, regardless of it was the only time they ever did so, they voted.
He said he thinks that if a person wants to buy marijuana, it doesn’t matter whether it’s available right in Tawas City, in Baldwin Township or wherever. “They’re going to go get it.”
He said that it’s still a hard decision, “But it seems to me that we can’t stop it.”
And while it’s not necessarily a bad place to be, Klenow said that if the council is trying to just stop it from being in the community, they’re going to be in the minority.
He added that he has toyed with this decision back and forth for quite a while, but that he felt he was ready to proceed.
“It’s a matter of principle, and we’ll vote our conviction and move on from there,” Nagy said.
As far as the numbers, Russo asked at what point does the market become saturated. He said that if it was $56,000 this past year, with X number of facilities in the state, he would think that this is potentially going to get watered down.
He asked if Horning has seen any projections, which she hadn’t. She said that the only thing she is aware of in this regard, is that there are discussions about how the opening of new facilities is slowing down, because the market is getting saturated.
Horning said that there are three marijuana facilities in Baldwin Township, just a couple miles away. “We certainly don’t need three in Tawas City, too.”
She noted that people moved in very quickly to open them and, while there are cases of people selling their building and then someone else applying for a license and taking over that business, she doesn’t think there are a lot of new facilities opening at this point. “So it probably is saturated. I don’t know that we’ll even get any applications for one.”
Cook said that he wondered about this, as well.
As reported, Tawas City’s updated zoning ordinance that recently went into effect allows for marijuana businesses in the community, but council members were divided on the licensing element of such operations.
They initially held a first reading/introduction of Ordinance No. 327, as well as a public hearing, on Oct. 3, which was previously summarized in this publication. Aside from one resident expressing his support via e-mail, no other comments were received.
In what will add Chapter 15 to the city’s code of ordinances, the document begins with a statement that the city intends to issue permits for and to regulate marijuana facilities and establishments to the extent they are permitted under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
Horning has said that while the zoning ordinance addresses the areas in which such businesses are allowed, Ordinance No. 327 covers such items as the licensing for provisioning centers/retailers and microbusinesses, and the related permit fees.