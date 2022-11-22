TAWAS CITY – In a motion made by Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray, and supported by Councilwoman Jackie Masich, the adoption of a marijuana ordinance for Tawas City was narrowly passed by council members at their Nov. 14 meeting.

The contested consideration of “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments” ultimately received a 4-3 vote in favor of its implementation. McMurray, Masich, Councilman Chuck Klenow and Mayor Ken Cook cast the “yes” votes. Opposed, were Councilmen Dave Lesinski, Ed Nagy and Mike Russo.

