EAST TAWAS – Lithium ion batteries are employed in many household items, from cell phones to solar arrays. As their use increases, firefighters will have to face them more often and they will have to prepare for how to deal with them when they ignite.
The East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) tackled this very topic in one of their bi-monthly trainings on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
They attended two webinars instructed by Captain Richard Birt of the Las Vegas Fire Department and founder of Solar and Fire Education. The first was on residential solar panels and the second was on electric and hybrid vehicles.
The webinar was presented through Fire Engineering Magazine, VFIS Insurance and Fire Rescue1, Division of Lexipool.
One thing that surprised East Tawas fire chief Bill Deckett was how low the temperatures were before a reaction could start in lithium ion batteries, the main component storing energy for electric vehicles and newer solar arrays.
“In addition to flammable gases, (lithium ion batteries) also emit carbon monoxide,” he says. “In those systems with the switching and so on, they start to off-gas as low as 200 degrees. Of course when we get to a house fire, we’re talking 1,600 degrees.”
This doesn’t necessarily mean Lithium-ion batteries ignite at 200 degrees, but an internal reaction releases Carbon monoxide and builds up pressure inside the battery.
If gas builds up too much, batteries can burst, opening them up to the air where they oxidize further Open batteries will cause fires and sometimes explosions.
Deckett says just because there is no fire, doesn’t mean there isn’t a risk for one.
No matter where the fire occurred in the house, firefighters are encouraged to locate battery storage sites and check on them to make sure there is no risk of them starting up.
This is true for electric cars; while they may do away with gasoline, they haven’t been able to do away with flammability; New technology always comes with new risks.
He says car junkers are known to set electric vehicles involved in accidents far away from any other vehicles. This is due to cases where they combust days later from an unseen breach in their battery compartment.
According to libretexts.org, lithium is an element rarely found by itself in nature and is highly reactive with other elements.
An article on cnet.com titled, “Can anything tame the battery of flames?” says, “Lithium ion batteries contain a highly flammable liquid in a pressurized vessel. They have a fairly powerful oxidizer.”
There are thousands of videos online showing people abusing these batteries. Endless hours of edutainment can be had showing what happens when they are punctured, overcharged, short-circuited, heated and physically abused. Most results end with them heating up, combusting and sometimes exploding. Don’t try it at home, though.
While these batteries may possess these explosive properties, their general safety and reliability means their usefulness outweighs the risks involved.
The Cnet article also says they are the “surly child prodigy of portable electronics.” They outclass every other rechargeable battery in terms of weight and their ability to hold a charge.
Greg Colton, Electrical Inspector for Iosco County says there’s nothing in the electrical code on battery placement in a home, but the safety innovations on lithium ion batteries mean there’s no cause for alarm.
Most are UL listed, which means they went through rigorous safety inspections by the Underwriters Laboratories(UL).
Almost everything electrical goes through the UL listings and are stamped on most electronic equipment distributed through the United States.
In fact, of the homes he has inspected with solar setups, he says 80% to 90% don’t have battery systems installed. They’re just there to offset normal electrical costs.
Still, the presence and increasing use of lithium ion batteries mean firefighters will have to deal with the hazards involved with these batteries for the time being.
“In the fire service we probably don’t get involved as much at that level (engineering),” says Deckett. “It’s more like dealing with what we’re dealt.”
While less flammable alternatives are in development, including “solid state” batteries which contain no flammable liquid electrode, they’re still way off from being in a useful state.
Deckett says one way electric cars cut down on the danger is compartmentalizing batteries into hundreds of smaller cells. If only one or two are punctured in a crash, they have less of a chance of setting the others off, whereas larger cells generate more heat and have a higher chance of spreading fire.
The best option firefighters have of preventing a lithium ion battery fire is just covering them in water. Batteries that are disturbed by heat or physical impact tend to heat up, and water will evaporate off the excess heat, keeping them below a point known as “thermal runaway.” Thermal runaway is a point where the batteries heat up so hot they ignite and can’t be put out by conventional means, since lithium reacts with water.
Even though adding water to lithium heats it up, Deckett says “dilution is the solution to the problem.” In most cases, lithium ion cells are small and most will not be breached. Large flows will overcome any reaction and reverse the thermal runaway.
“They said the important thing is, don’t shut down your water supply whatever it may be too early, because in the past we’d get a fire knocked down and we could disconnect from the hydrant,” says Deckett. “Once you get it knocked down in the old days, you’d use very little water during the overhaul. So now, the secret is, they’re saying, you’re going to be using significantly more water.”
Lithium ion batteries are known to break out in flames days, even weeks after they’re damaged. The importance of checking them after abuse cannot be understated.
Deckett says when firefighters respond to a structure fire, they normally shut off the power from the main breaker or have consumers shut it off from the road to reduce electric shock. With home integrated systems, things aren’t so easy.
He warns that having lithium ion batteries in the home may also mean more water damage.
They may use foam on structural parts of the house to minimize water damage, but if they come across involved batteries they need to use straight water.
Only water works and the high volumes required may flood whatever part of the house they’re in.
To put things in perspective, ETFD Lieutenant Tony Brock told the firefighters a normal car fire may take around 300 to 500 gallons, but an electric vehicle may take up to 5,000 gallons of water.
Other methods of putting out lithium-ion fires involve covering them in a specialized blanket which keeps them from oxidizing as fast and allows more time for containment, but that’s only temporary as the fire still needs putting out.
Deckett says newer solar systems generally contain safety measures in cases of emergency, but older legacy systems sometimes need more work to put out. That even involves climbing up on building roofs to put blankets over panels themselves.
One consolation, Decket says, is solar panels operate at relatively low voltages, so covering them in water won’t present too much of a risk. However, when you pull a high voltage disconnect, which is a central component tying the electrical system together, there is a chance for an arc. Firefighters need to make sure they’re wearing dry gloves and full gear to keep from getting shocked.
“There’s a little danger there, but we deal with danger all the time so it’s not a big thing where we say we can’t handle it. It’s just something that comes with the job.”
To make these new electrical systems safer, the city of East Tawas are in the works on passing a new ordinance on solar panels.
One of the items in the ordinance will make sure there’s an outdoor disconnect system.
Older legacy systems have theirs in garages and basements, which make things riskier to shut down in an emergency.
Colton said electrical codes on the National and State level already require a disconnect on the outside of the home.
The main thing about solar energy and energy storage, he says, is the fact that it’s going to keep changing.
“The solar thing is new,” Colton says. “It’s evolving so fast that everything changes on it all the time. Some of the first stuff wasn’t really good, but they’re getting better every year.”