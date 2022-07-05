EAST TAWAS — Out with the old, in with the new. The Iosco Transit Corporation (ITC) launches into the future, ditching old cards and boards for an automated dispatch system through Ecolane, a transit technology company.
They certainly had a stress test when they finally switched to the all digital system on Wednesday, June 22. A driver quit early in the morning, leaving the fleet down one bus and readjusting trips on the fly to accommodate callers.
If interested, the ITC are looking for a new driver. Qualified candidates should submit their résumé to ioscotransit@live.com.
The ITC is an affordable transit option for Iosco County residents looking to get around.
At $2.25 for a trip, plus or minus a few quarters depending on how far you go, anybody can get a ride anywhere around Iosco county for no more than $3.00. Hours of operation for buses go between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on all weekdays. All someone has to do to get a ride is call Iosco Transit at 362-8108.
With this new system, they plan on cutting down on radio traffic and labor after ironing out all the kinks inherent in all major company changes.
As the weeks go on and dispatchers know the system more, General Manager Pauline Ferns is confident the system will prove quite useful in the long run.
“The main improvement is accuracy,” she said. “The system will automatically choose which vehicle is closest to a pickup or drop off and auto-assign them to that spot.”
A system can see where buses are in real time and keep better track of where they are to make route planning more efficient.
The new system from Ecolane automatically updates destinations between the central server at dispatch and tablets mounted on each bus in the field. As a new pickup or drop off reaches the driver, they immediately see the address on their screen and know where/when to pull over.
There is no radio contact to communicate an address; no mispronounced word or numbers. Then, as simple as the press of a button, the driver communicates back to the server when passengers get on and off.
Ecolane, based in Wayne, PA, provides technology for many municipal transit systems across the Unites States of America. Their technology automatically plans and adjusts routes as calls come in from around the county. Dispatch still has to enter in information, but now there are no cards, map lookup or human errors, making the system more efficient for all involved.
Still, the office was all hands on deck, working closely with Misty Masfield, Ecolane Representative from Tennessee.
“They gotta get their feet wet with this before they’re ready to go,” she said. As calls come in and boxes are checked on the computer, Masfield worked closely with the dispatchers, fielding questions and arising issues.
“This day has thrown all the curve balls at us, which is good, because it helps workers learn and address problems early on,” she said.