TAWAS CITY – While the COVID-19 Omicron variant has not been detected in the state, officials with District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) are advising residents that the presence of variants makes it even more important to get vaccinated, including the booster dose to increase protection, wear masks and take other precautions.
Currently the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories has re-analyzed the genetic sequencing data from 31,000 positive COVID-19 samples sequenced in its lab and has identified no cases of the new variant. However, the CDC has declared Omicron – which emerged in South Africa – to be a variant of concern. There appears to be evidence that it is more transmissible, based on preliminary information, according to a press release from DHD2.
“Nearly two years in, we know what it takes to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Devin Spivey, DHD2 community health director/epidemiologist. “Regardless of the strain, we must continue to practice tried-and-true preventative measures to stop the spread of this disease and keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe.”
According to reports, the first case of the Omicron variant was reported in the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 1 - a returning traveler in California from South Africa.
In addition to getting vaccinated and wearing masks – particularly indoors and in crowded areas – DHD2 said other things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones include:
• Getting tested for COVID-19, especially before gatherings.
• Physically distancing from others and avoiding crowds
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water and cleaning hands with alcohol-based hand rub.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze
• Self-isolating until you recover if you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.
As a reminder, MDHHS has issued a public health advisory that all Michiganders, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor public settings and those who are not fully vaccinated or who are immunocompromised should avoid large crowds or gatherings.