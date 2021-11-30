EAST TAWAS – A Hale man continues to lead the 2021 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Jeremy Spaw, 49, of Hale, shot an 11-point buck, weighing 179 pounds with a 20-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in the Hale area. The buck scored 254 contest points.
Points are awarded on total antler points, the antler spread and the weight of the dressed deer. Entries must come from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
The winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2021 – the lucky hunter will win a Remington Model 700SPS Bolt-Action 30:06 rifle, valued at $749, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
The sister newspapers join hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points.
The largest buck turned into the contest for this week’s edition, was actually shot by two hunters. Frank Amend, 47 of Gagetown shot the buck and after ir ran, Daniel Cook, 42, of Mikado finished it off. The 12-point buck, weighting 164 pounds with a 20 1/2-inch antler spread scored 244.5 contest points. It was shot in Iosco County on Nov. 11.
Four other bucks scored higher than 200 points. Eli Martin, 46, of Tawas City, 10 points, 164 points, 17-inch spread, Not. 18 in the Whittemore area for 231 points; Cameron Link, 25, Glennie, 10 points, 151 pounds, 19 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 on state land in Alcona County for 220.75 points; Matt LaFreniere, 34, of Tawas City, 11 points, 130 pounds, 18 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 20 in the River Road area for 203.75 points; and Andrew Dorr, 39, Mikado, 8 points, 145 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Acona County for 200.5 points.
Scoring 199.25 to 129.5 points were T.J. Edmonds, 41, National City, 8 points, 144 pounds, 15 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 20 in the Mikado area for 199.25 points; Jacob Leslie, 26, Tawas, 7 points, 149 pounds, 15 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 23 in the Tawas area for 199.25 points; Steve Hlinka, 75, Tawas, 7 points, 151 pounds, 13-inch spread, Nov. 24 in Tawas Township for 199 points; Jay Quarters, 48, of Tawas, 8 points, 140 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 25 in Tawas Township for 196 points; Wyatt Stock, 18, Oscoda, 8 points, 138 pounds, 17 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 17 in the Poor Farm Road area for 195.5 points; Kris Zubek, 54, Tawas, 8 points, 141 pounds, 13 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Tawas area for 194.5 points; Norman Thomas, 57, Mikado, 8 points, 133 pounds, 16 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Mikado area for 189.25 points; Al Zubek, 58, East Tawas, 9 points, 129 pounds, 13 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 11 in the East Tawas area for 187.5 points; Andrew J. Ernst, 58, East Tawas, 8 points, 129 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 25 in Baldwin Township for 184 points; Mike Russo, 58, Tawas, 7 points, 130 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 23 in Alabaster Township for 177.5 points; Bryan Phillips, 44, Tawas, 8 points, 120 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 22 in Alabaster Township for 175 points; Mike Parnicky, 37, Tawas, 8 points, 121 pounds, 12 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in Iosco County for 173.75 points; Michael Kennealy, 44, East Tawas, 8 points, 120 pounds, 12 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 24 in Wilber Township for 172.75 points; Evan Mochty 16, East Tawas, 7 points, 124 pounds, 10 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in Wilber Township for 169.75 points; Robert Kreszynski, 54, Taylor, 8 points, 112 pounds, 13 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 19 in Oscoda Township for 165.5 points; Joe Walter, 14, National City, 6 points, 122 pounds, 11 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Whittemore area for 163.5 points; Jamie Moriarity, 50, New Lothrop, 7 points, 112 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Tawas City area for 162.5 points; Kevin Loew, 14, Tawas City, 7 points, 114 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Wilber Township for 161.5 points; Jack Cadorette, 67, East Tawas, 7 points, 112 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Wilber Township for 161.25 points; Bob Griffiths, 84, Oscoda, 7 point, 111 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Mikado area for 158.5 points; Marcus LaFayette, 48, Tawas, 6 points, 119 pounds, 10-inch spread, Nov. 19 in Wilber Township for 154 points; Josh Roulo, 27, East Tawas, 5 points, 111 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 25 in Wilber Township for 148.5 points; Rick Blust, 51, Tawas City, 6 points, 104 pounds, 13 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 19 in Alabaster Township for 147.75 points; Jon Lences, 36, Rochester Hills, 5 points, 109 pounds, 11-inch spread, Nov. 20, in the Tawas area for 145 points; Fred Duncan, 62, Tawas City, 5 points, 102 pounds, 11 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Tawas area for 138.25 points; and Nicholas Serda, 12, Tawas City, spike horn, 109 pounds, 10 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 20 in the Tawas area for 129.5 points.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to a contest weigh station.
Those weigh-in and registration stations are located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas and Roger’s Family Foods & ACE Hardware, 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda. Weigh stations ask that if possible, you bring along a friend to help get your trophy hung up on the scales.
Winners of all of the prizes will be announced in the edition following the closing of the rifle season on Nov. 30. Winners also will be contacted by mail.
Prizes offered by local merchants in the contest include:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $44;
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $59.95;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation;
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter;
Wellman’s Party & Bait of Oscoda, $20 gift certificate (excludes beer and wine);
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate;
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman;
AuSable Do It Best Hardware and Surplus of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $35;
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Hunting Knife Set, valued at $50;
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card;
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125;
Gary Oil of Oscoda, a $100 gas card;
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, a Hunter’s Gift Basket.