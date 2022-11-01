TAWAS CITY – Increases in the amount of grant funding that is given to the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office for the county’s secondary road patrol (SRP) will mean more funding for secondary road patrol enforcement in the county.
During the Iosco County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 19 committee of the whole meeting, commissioners voted to move a resolution to hire a county road patrol deputy for full time instead of part time with the increase in grant funding.
The board unanimously approved the motion to send it to the full board, which meets Nov. 2 (today) and could consider adopting the motion.
Sheriff Scott Frank explained the situation, and the change in law enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that means more funding is coming to counties like Iosco for their secondary road patrols.
Whitmer signed three bills into law, including HB 5569 which adjusts the memorandum of understanding (MOE) for counties to be eligible for secondary road patrol dollars. In years past, the legislature would have to pass resolutions waiving county MOEs to receive their share of SRP dollars.
HB 5732 created a new $15 million earmark of liquor revenue to fund the SRP program and finally HB 5772 redirected a portion of the $40 fee that originally funded the SRP to MCOLES for law enforcement training grants.
Frank said that HB 5569’s funding distribution went off all the number of secondary road patrol officers that the county had when the law was enacted in the 1970s, which was around 15 to 17 SRP deputies. But in recent years, the county has only been able to have one deputy, and that deputy was partly funded with SRP dollars. For counties like Iosco, the state legislature had to make exceptions to the 1972 rules, so that they could get funding for SRP efforts.
“(The law) reset our number back to 2021, and as long as we stay with the one deputy we are eligible for that grant,” Frank said.
He said with the law change was also how the grants were funded. Originally it was paid for with $10 from every traffic citation, which was put into a fund and awarded to counties for SPR through grants. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, traffics were cut very short — with some departments not stopping anyone — so the revenues from that went way down, Frank said.
“The legislature and governor, with the law change, now pay for the secondary road grant through the liqueur grant, they stabilized it, it was from $71,000 to $91,000 and there is a supplemental grant of $41,000 coming to the county,” Frank said.
Frank said he originally had come to county officials earlier in the year to see about getting that that county had from the SRP grant to be spent on equipment instead of a deputy, as part time deputies are almost impossible to find, but that changed with the law change, Frank explained.
“I’m now asking you to put this as a full-time officer,” he said. “The position would be 100% paid for by the grants, and there are cost of living increases.” Frank said additionally the funding that will be awarded to the county will also be stabilized so that it is not a mystery on how much will bee awarded to Iosco County when the grant funding is awarded in the fall of the year.
“With the grant change we do have enough to hire full time,” Frank said. “It’s a benefit to the county, instead of finding a part time person.”
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that the only thing that concerned him about hiring a full time person for the position, was that if the grant were to go away for some reason.
“The only thing that concerns me is when you start putting employees on and you start covering them with grants, there is not guarantee that the grant is going to be around forever,” he said.
Frank said that with the new position funded solely by SRP funding, it will be written right in the employment contract that it is paid for by the grant and that if “the grant funds out you don’t have the job.”
That being said, Frank said that with the law changes, it has stabilized the process for the SRP and he doesn’t see the grant going away as such.
After brief discussion, Commissioner Terry Dutcher cast a motion to send the hiring question to the full board. He was seconded by Vice Chairman Charles Finley, and the motion passed with a 5-0 vote.