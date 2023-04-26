ABOVE PAR ASSESSMENT

ABOVE PAR ASSESSMENT – Tawas City Manager Annge Horning is pictured here after the council meeting on April 17, where a summary was given of her annual performance evaluation. She was assessed by city officials who, along with giving her an ‘A’ rating for her work this past year, also authorized a pay increase for Horning.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – Following her track record for the past nine years, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning again received favorable feedback from council members during her annual performance evaluation. She also received a pay bump which, among other business, was approved at the April 17 council meeting.

Rather than using a scale of 1-5, as has been the case in past years, city officials evaluated Horning’s performance from the past year based on a rating of A-C.

