TAWAS CITY – Following her track record for the past nine years, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning again received favorable feedback from council members during her annual performance evaluation. She also received a pay bump which, among other business, was approved at the April 17 council meeting.
Rather than using a scale of 1-5, as has been the case in past years, city officials evaluated Horning’s performance from the past year based on a rating of A-C.
Mayor Brian McMurray explained that a team of council members on the Compensation Review Committee – comprised of himself, Dave Lesinski and Jackie Masich – participated in a couple different items associated with the latest evaluation.
This included getting feedback from the fellow council representatives, and also reviewing that input in concert with the classification and compensation study that was recently done for Tawas City.
As reported in the April 12 edition of this publication, the study provided such information as suggested compensation ranges, along with comparisons of the staff wages in Tawas City to those in other similar communities.
Masich also shared some of the thoughts of the Compensation Review Committee, and began by noting that Horning is now in her ninth year as the manager of Tawas City.
Masich said that the evaluation was conducted as a rating of A-C, with A meaning that Horning exceeds the requirement of the job, B meaning that she fully meets the requirements of the job and C being that she needs improvement.
She earned an A based on the overall rating summary, with Council Members Jeff Coon, Chuck Klenow, Lesinski, Masich and McMurray all giving her an A, Councilman Mike Russo giving her a B+ and Councilman Ed Nagy giving the city manager a B.
With that in mind, Masich said that the Compensation Review Committee considered the recent study which was performed by Municipal Consulting Services, LLC, as well as the number of years that Horning has been in this position.
Prior to the latest evaluation, her annual salary was $78,140.
Masich pointed out that Horning has a contractual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 6.45% for this year, which will automatically add $5,040 to her salary.
Utilizing information from the classification and compensation study, the committee came up with a nine-step pay range. Based on the city manager’s performance, Masich said their recommendation was for the council to approve Horning’s new salary at a Step Six, “which is right in line with the amount of years that she’s been here.”
This would add $7,676 to her pay. When factoring in her current compensation and the automatic COLA increase, the proposed new salary is $90,856, and would be effective July 1.
The committee further noted that Step One of the salary range for the city manager position is $78,578. On the high end, the amount at Step Nine is $98,222.
Masich put the recommendation forward in the form of a motion, which was supported by Lesinski and received a 6-0 vote of approval. Klenow was not in attendance, and was excused from the meeting.
McMurray added that Horning has done a great job, and Masich also expressed her appreciation to the city manager.
Although an apples-to-apples comparison can’t be made, due to the change in how the ratings are now done, Horning received an overall score of 4.01 out of five on her performance evaluation last year.
As reported, this showed that she exceeded expectations. A rating of one was defined as unacceptable; two, needs improvement; three, meets expectations; four, exceeds expectations; and five, outstanding.
The review period was from Feb. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022, and marked the fourth year in a row that Horning’s score increased from the prior assessment. Her overall performance rating was 3.6 in 2019, 3.68 in 2020 and 3.91 in 2021, all of which were also on a scale of up to five.
As previously noted, Horning – who has also been the city’s zoning administrator for a number of years – had worked as the interim manager of Tawas City for some time, starting in 2014. Up against 16 other applicants for the position, she was formerly hired as city manager in February 2015.
In other business at the meeting, officials reviewed a copy of the L-4029 form which is completed annually and establishes Tawas City’s millage rates for the year.
Horning said that with council approval, the 2023 millage rates will be the same as those in 2022, with 18.5906 mills for the city’s operating millage and .4667 mills for the voted mosquito control millage.
She added that each of these numbers are reflected in the proposed budget that officials recently went over, during their annual budget workshop.
McMurray’s motion to approve the 2023 tax rate request document was supported by Russo and received a favorable, 6-0 vote.
In other budget-related topics, Horning stated in her background memo that the public hearing on the city’s proposed budget will be held at the next council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.
As a reminder, due to the council chambers having to be set up for the election the next day, the meeting that would typically occur on Monday, May 1, has been moved to Thursday, May 4.
In separate action – and also as a follow-up to the discussion at the budget workshop – the council voted 6-0 to purchase a 2023 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle for the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), from Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids.
When factoring in the cost of the TCPD graphics for the vehicle, a front cargo partition, rear cargo partition, additional side lighting, miscellaneous wiring/brackets and other items, as well as the vehicle itself, the total price tag comes to $44,994.31. However, with the projected sale of the department’s 2020 Dodge Durango being $27,500, the net due is estimated to be $17,494.31.
In other action related to the TCPD, the council also approved the Police Officers Labor Council Union Agreement, for which more information will be shared in next week’s edition of this publication.
In separate business, it was during their prior meeting when the council approved a services agreement between Tawas City and the Iosco County Housing Commission.
As this newspaper has also reported, Horning advised that the Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded a $500,000 MI-Hope Grant to Iosco County. This is to assist county residents with improvements to roofs, storm doors/exterior doors, windows and insulation; modification for modernization/efficiency purposes; replacement of heating (furnaces or boilers)/cooling (full home only)/ventilation systems; water heater upgrades, including on demand retrofitting; functioning and up-to-date exterior security lighting; appliance upgrades to Energy Star rating; and electrical upgrades or replacement – wiring of home (partial or full).
Horning said that the contractual agreement, drafted by Iosco County’s attorney, is required in order for the county to be able to extend such services to the residents of Tawas City.