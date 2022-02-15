TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners will seek to have a mechanical assessment plan of the Iosco County Courthouse Building in Tawas City to assess needs to keep the more than 70-year-old facility up and running.
The decision came after discussion by county Finance Director/Controller Jamie Curruthers-Sobolieski during the Feb. 2 committee of the whole meeting held by commissioners at the building.
Soboleski told commissioners about the ongoing struggle to heat parts of the building, as the boiler system — particularly radiators in parts of the building that are supposed to heat rooms — have been continually breaking down.
Although the building’s boiler is relatively new compared to the age of the building, the other parts of the system are not, she explained. Currently the county is using ATI Group of Flint to work to come to the building to fix issues with the heating system. She said they have been routinely called a few times a week this winter for repairs.
Soboleski said that the systems are so old in the building, that ATI has had to order parts, or discover more out of date or broken parts, to keep the radiators running.
“Just for example the women’s bathroom is 54 degrees,” Soboleski said. “The Judge’s office is 50-55 degrees. And in Judge Riffle’s office all three of the radiators are broken.”
Soboleski said that parts to fix those aspects of the heating systems are on order and she said that a lot of funds have been spent in the last two months on fixing the heating system. She said she feels that ATI is not doing as good of a job as they could do on repairs, as different problems with the system keep cropping up.
“I contacted ATI, I told them my displeasure on how they are not properly diagnosing the problems,” she said, adding that there is a service charge every time they come from Flint to do work on the building.
“I have not only discussed that with the reps but with the president of the company and I have asked if we can replace some of the older wall units. Well you’re looking at early to late summer to get any of those; we don’t have a choice other than to do the repairs.”
Soboleski said that she suggested to the company that they come up with a mechanical assessment plan to fix the heating issues, and other issues, with the building.
“They are supposed to get me a quote,” she said. “It would be assessing the system, looking at how old things are, and doing a replacement plan, and the next thing would be finding the money to do all the repairs.”
Sobleski said that the county needed to look at a longer-term solution, however, to the aging county building’s repair needs. She said she is going to seek the assessments from different companies other than ATI to get the best price and also said that the county should be using more of its American Rescue Act funding to do the repairs.
“Our workers need to be comfortable and not working in 55 degree temperatures,” she said. “And I anticipate that it is going to be rather costly the amount of money that we are going to be spending on repairs.”
Vice Chairman Charles Finley said that he thought Soboleski’s plan was “right on track” and that the facility’s heating issues, as well as other mechanical issues, have been an ongoing issue for a long time.
“Workers shouldn’t have to sit here and work in cold temps,” he said, adding that it should be done immediately and planned for the long-term needs of the building.
“I say we get on it and get a ton of information quick. I know you guys are dealing with it every other day.”
Sobleski agreed. She said right now many of the offices are using electric heaters to supplement for the lack of heat from the boiler. She said this is costly for both the electricity use, as well as the potential for an electrical fire.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said he agreed with getting a second opinion from a mechanical company.
“It would be nice if we could find a company that is local,” he said. “I don’t know what they are going to charge, but at least they’re not coming out of Flint when we need work.”
Dutcher also suggested the county possibly look at putting up a new county building facility, but noted that it would not “be cheap” to go with that option.
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that he thought that the county building, albeit old, was still a good building that just needed some updates.
“I think we have good ‘bones’ in this building, we just need to get the right people to do the right thing,” he said.
He said he was supportive of Soboleski getting different quotes for a mechanical assessment, and said that the spending on different upgrades with American Rescue Plan funding should be tracked. Soboleski said it was thoroughly being tracked.
O’Farrell asked that the board be updated on the spending from the plan once a month by Soboleski, who said the information would be made available to commissioners.