TAWAS CITY – Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) has opened its doors to their new preschool, located on 825 2nd street, formerly the Tawas Middle School.

NEMCSA have a 10-year lease to set up a preschool program along with supplemental services. Parents of children aged from birth to four years old are welcome to apply for the free services offered by NEMCSA’s Tawas Early Childhood Center.

