FASCINATING FEATURES

FASCINATING FEATURES – This is just a small sample of the equipment used by Iosco County Central Dispatch staff, when handling emergency calls at their headquarters in Baldwin Township. A brand new computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system was recently installed here, featuring a number of state-of-the-art tools that dispatchers will now have at their disposal – and that have already proven to be beneficial in terms of response times. The accuracy in relaying locations to police, fire, medical and other personnel has also improved, and dispatchers have shared that the updated mapping system is one of the most useful, advantageous elements of the revamped CAD system.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

BALDWIN Twp. – When answering a call for help, 9-1-1 dispatchers can be presented with a multitude of scenarios. Never knowing from one moment to the next what they may hear on the other end of the line, they must remain prepared to coordinate an effective response so that the appropriate resources are dedicated to addressing the specific situation.

These measures have been enhanced even further at Iosco County Central Dispatch (ICCD), through the recent rollout of a new computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system.

Tags

Trending Food Videos