TAWAS CITY – A wage bonus to employees of Iosco County Emergency Medical Service’s paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) could be offered, as an Iosco County EMS advisory committee probes complaints about service times and management.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, during the Iosco County Board of Commissioner’s Nov. 3 committee of the whole meeting, pitched a plan to give the bonuses. The board unanimously voted to move the request to the full board, for a potential vote during the Nov. 17 meeting.
“It’s not always a long time, but there have been some incidents – because we are short staffed – that there have been longer transfer times. With having fewer employees than usual there could be people waiting to be transferred,” she said.
She said that for full staffing EMS should have 12 paramedics and 12 EMTs, but currently there are only six paramedics and 10 EMTs, and a few new part-time EMTs, which is not enough to fully staff the service.
According to Soboleski, the first issue that was brought to her attention when she was hired on as controller/financial director for the county, was that there were complaints by members of the public about very slow EMS response times, and that there were issues with employee morale within the agency.
“It was brought to my attention that we were short-staffed with EMS, and come to find out we had lost five employees from the middle of June to the middle of September, and they were long-term employees,” she said.
Soboleski said that exit interviews were not done with these employees, so county officials on the EMS Advisory Committee went back to conduct exit interviews with those who had left to work for other agencies to see why they left Iosco County.
“We conducted the interviews, and simultaneously we started getting phone calls, letters and emails from local units, and some of the commissioners were getting phone calls at home, (about response times),” she said.
Soboleski said she had even heard first hand from a family member close to the issue that there were response time issues, with incidents of people having long wait times at the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital for transfers to other hospitals, among other complaints.
“I started pulling some reports and looking at the actual data, and found some stuff that was truly concerning, then we had former employees come to public comment at a recent board of commissioner’s meeting, to discuss their concerns with EMS,” she said. “It became very evident that to the board and other administrators, that we had a problem.”
Soboleski said the county began talking with Mobile Medical Response (MMR) out of Saginaw, which manages Iosco County EMS for Iosco County, and the county’s issues were relayed to the company. Soboleski said that many citizens do not know that although Iosco County EMS employees are county employees, the management team for the management team for EMS is contracted through MMR.
“We presented our concerns a couple weeks ago to MMR, and they responded with a proposal,” she said. “There is a twofold problem, one is wages are extremely low based on recent inflation with Covid wages. The second issue is we saw is there is an issue with management as well.”
Soboleski said the county is working on the best decision with MMR to make the EMS service better serve the community and its employees, but will not rush to decisions in the short term.
During the meeting, she told commissioners that administrators were in the process of determining the 2022 budget, and she noted that the EMS wage was one of the lowest in the entire state.
“We don’t feel that we can offer wage increases right now for 2021 for those employees, but further examination is that we are allowed to allow premium pay bonuses to them.”
She said she was asking the committee of the whole that because of the constraints they were working under, if the board would consider a bonus structure for EMS employees to thank them for hard work that they’ve been doing, as well as to recruit and maintain staff that they have.
She proposed that full-time EMS employees be given an initial bonus of $2,500, and part time given a bonus of $1,000 immediately. They would then be given a monthly pay bonus during 2022. Full time employees would be paid $500 extra month and part time would be given $200 a month until May 2022.
“Our EMTs are starting out at $11.75, our paramedics are starting out at $15.75. These wages are extremely low and we feel that these bonuses are warranted,” she said. “I think if the commissioners decided to turn this down, it would be a big mistake.”
She said that if all the bonuses were paid, it would be $107,000 for the bonuses. Soboleski said that employees could go to different ambulance services and make more money, and said the bonuses are a short-term solution for the issues with the agency.
“We are going to need to figure out how we’re going to fund long-term wages,” she said. “Until we get to that point that we’re self-sustaining, this is a short term solution to show them that they are appreciated.”
Commissioner Terry Dutcher noted that during a previous meeting, EMS employees said they had left Iosco County for lower wages at different agencies, he asked how that could be if Iosco had the lowest wages.
“What they said was true, so they are losing their seniority at Iosco EMS, that is why they are getting a pay decease, they don’t have that pay grade, they started over, their starting wages over there are higher, but they took a pay cut because they started a new job,” she said.
Commissioner James Miner also noted that they also lost vacation time and other benefits by moving to other agencies.
Commissioner Charles Finley, who has an extensive background in EMS and works in the business, said he supported the measure.
“I know there have been some hurdles with EMS here, and we have the ability to reward these people,” he said. “These people come to work every single day and stuck it out through this COVID, when you get in the back of an ambulance you’re transporting a COVID patient, you get the chances of not only getting infected yourself, but also carrying that to your family.”
Finley said, however, that he would support the bonuses for EMS if it was also looked at for other emergency first responders in the county as well, such as Iosco County Sheriff Department employees and employees of Iosco County Central Dispatch.
“We need to look at corrections, because we have a problem in corrections, their pay is way down there and they are dealing with this thing all the time. The other thing that concerns me is we are rewarding EMS,” Finley said.
Finley also noted that it is costing different communities in Iosco County funding to shore up Iosco County EMS, when their emergency agencies have to provide services that Iosco EMS should be able to provide. He said other county medical first responder units have been stepping up.
Soboleski recognized the need to show support for the other agencies, but noted that they would be getting raises in 2022, where EMS is not.
“The issue being right now with EMS is we need to do something with them right now,” she said. “We need to fix this issue; 911 already knows they are getting wage increases, so their morale is up. The sheriff department’s morale is up too, but EMS is not up.”
After discussion, the board voted unanimously to move the issue to the full board for the Nov. 17 meeting.