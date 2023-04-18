TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting held April 10, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education unanimously approved the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The calendar calls for school to begin for students on Aug. 28, with the last day of school set for June 6, 2024. The first day for teachers will be Aug. 22.
At the same meeting, a first reading of New/Revised Board Bylaws and Policies was held. Revisions include policies regarding student assessment, procurement of federal grants/funds, school safety information, web accessibility, content apps and services, acceptable use of technology, information security and management, advertising, and tobacco use. The second reading of the revised policies will take place at the next regular meeting, which will be held on May 15. Formal adoption of the New/Revised Board Bylaws and Policies is expected to take place at that meeting.
TAS Superintendent John Klinger requested that the Board’s May meeting be moved back one week, from May 8 to May 15, in order to eliminate the need for a second May School Board meeting to deal with the election of a representative to the IRESA Board.
A first reading of changes to the Tawas Area High School Handbook was also held. Eligibility for the school’s honor roll will be somewhat more restricted, as students must achieve a GPA of 3.0 or better and earn grades of A’s and B’s only. Previously, students could qualify for honor roll status with no more than one C grade during a marking period. The handbook also redefines eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities and athletics.
A comprehensive Athletic Code of Conduct was presented to the Board for a first reading by Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur. The 17-page document which, according to Mejeur, will be implemented at the beginning of the next school year, defines a chain of command for communications, responsibilities of the athletes, eligibility guidelines, and rules governing the use of social media.
At the recommendation of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and based on a budget submitted by TAHS Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty, the Board unanimously approved an annual allocation of $145,000 for the purchase of textbooks and educational materials for the District.
Mejeur and Ice Hockey Coach Mel Rettell proposed that TAHS join the expanding Mid-Michigan Hockey Conference starting with the 2023-2024 hockey season. Schools in that conference include Freeland, Essexville Garber, Swan Valley, and Fenton. Mejeur and Rettell suggested that joining the conference will allow Tawas’ program and student athletes to “earn recognition above and beyond competing in state level tournaments.”
The Board unanimously approved joining the conference.