EAST TAWAS – In the days leading up to Memorial Day 2023, communities across Iosco County will be host to activities ranging from parades and rodeos, to luncheons, a craft show and even the opening night of racing season at Whittemore Speedway.

Most importantly, though, formal ceremonies to honor the fallen are also slated for Memorial Day – on Monday, May 29 – as well as this weekend. Such services will provide an opportunity for the public to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, by reflecting on the military veterans who died while serving in the armed forces.

