OSCODA – The following is the second of a two-part story on the recent Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The remedial investigation (RI) and interim remedial actions (IRAs) occurring at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda was covered last week, while this story will center on such other meeting topics as the Military Munitions Response Program (MMRP) RI being planned at WAFB.
The upcoming MMRP project was described by Wurtsmith Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, of the Air Force (AF) Civil Engineer Center, who is also the RAB government co-chair.
Two sites will be included in this RI – OT049, which is the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) range that was used when WAFB was an active base, as well as XU402, which is the former grenade launch area where rifle grenades were utilized.
When displaying a map of the sites, Willis explained that the initial work will concentrate on these two locations. Once the RI is complete for that portion, the team will step out further into the surrounding areas which are the buffers for the two ranges.
OT049 and XU402 are adjacent to the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport runway, and situated to the left of the weapons storage area.
The project will be done in a phased approach, for which Willis says that the AF is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to get a contract in place.
Some of the key components of the MMRP RI will be vegetation removal and surface clearance, the latter of which will have EOD technicians walking side-by-side with metal detectors, “and they’ll pick up anything that’s metal and remove it off the surface,” Willis continued. “Anything they find that’s an explosive hazard, they’ll detonate.”
Upon the surface being cleared of any metallic debris or safety hazards, the next phase of the project will entail a geophysical survey. An electromagnetic sensor will be used to essentially map the subsurface, the data will be analyzed “and then for an RI, we’ll dig a portion of those subsurface anomalies that are detected, to characterize both the depth of what items are being found and the type,” Willis described. This will be to determine whether it’s all one particular type of munition for the grenade range.
“Our expectation at this point, based on the work that’s been done, is it’s all going to be practice grenades,” he said. “But that will part of the RI, is characterizing whether there’s evidence of high explosive ordnance use there.”
The fieldwork will also include soil sampling and, if any munitions or explosives of concern are recovered, they will be detonated.
USACE contractors joined AF representatives for a site visit on May 17 and, according to the estimated MMRP RI time line, the fieldwork contract is scheduled to be awarded in July. The USACE will spend the fall and winter months writing their work planning documents, and are expected to be out in the field next summer.
So, Willis advised that some unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonation is possible in summer 2023. Safety precautions to prevent any fragmentation and to also contain the blast, include burying the item in the ground or covering it with sandbags.
The final task in the time line involves the reporting documents that will be prepared by the USACE in the winter season of 2023.
RAB Community Co-Chair Mark Henry pointed out that the land where this RI will occur, is owned by the state. “I presume that you’ve cleared that with them for the vegetation removal?”
“We’ve had initial discussions with them. We are in the process of working up an access agreement for that, but yes, we have had some discussion with them,” Willis answered, adding that some guidance has been given on what can and cannot be cut.
“We have no intention of going in and clear cutting the area at this point,” he said. Since it is just an investigation, those performing the work will primarily need to trim only low-hanging branches and trees so that they can create access and bring in the geophysical instrumentation.
However, depending on what they find and if a removal action is required across the area, Willis said there is a potential for much larger scale tree cutting and vegetation removal. This would follow the RI, feasibility study, proposed plan and record of decision, which are all part of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) that the AF must follow.
RAB Member Rex Vaughn asked if the EOD and former grenade launch ranges are properly posted, and what protections exist to keep the public out of the area.
“There are no protections in place. Both of these sites have previously been investigated and cleaned up by active duty EOD units,” Willis responded.
In reference to having these closed under CERCLA, “we’ve gone back through the records and found that they’re really insufficient,” he said. “The documentation and requirements for an EOD unit don’t necessarily meet CERCLA requirements. So we’ve got to go back to these sites and confirm that they have, in fact, been cleaned up and documented for CERCLA to close the sites.”
Willis restated that the expectation is they will not find much, if anything, at these sites.
“They are DNR [Department of Natural Resources] property and they are accessible to the public,” he then noted of the sites. “They were transferred with no surface use restrictions on them.”
Beth Place, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) project manager for WAFB, who also serves on the RAB, shared that Willis was nice enough to let her, an EGLE geologist and a UXO contractor for the state tag along during the recent site visit.
Place said that they also took part in the earlier talks on the project, with the AF in January. “So we’ve been involved along the way, as well.”
In other topics, Oscoda Township Trustee Bill Palmer mentioned a concern regarding the storm sewer system.
For some background, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) states that the AF has been treating PFAS-contaminated groundwater (GW) at WAFB’s former fire training area (FT-02), through a pump-and-treat system (PTS), as well as the discharge from the Arrow and Benzene extraction wells at the Central Treatment System (CTS) and the discharge of the Mission Street PTS.
The AF is implementing two IRAs to expand the treatment of contaminated GW at the FT-02 PTS and the CTS. One IRA will increase capture near FT-02 at Clark’s Marsh, and the other will treat the GW extracted near Van Etten Lake (VEL) at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park.
As previously reported, it was in August 2018 when RAB meeting participants were invited to tour WAFB’s new granular activated carbon (GAC) plant. It was constructed to filter out dangerous chemicals seeping into GW from the PFAS-laden foam that was used for firefighting and training purposes when WAFB was active, and which led to Do Not Eat fish and other advisories for the area.
Several large tanks were installed and, in the middle of the GAC facility, is where GW from the Arrow Street and Benzene plants come in. It is pumped to an influent tank, routed to treatment tanks and then sent to an effluent tank, where it is discharged to the storm sewer system.
According to Palmer, the township began negotiations with the AF in early 2018, when the CTS was originally being built. The municipality had its engineers determine a monthly fee that the AF would pay for use of the storm sewer system and, when the CTS went online later that year, the AF started paying that fee.
Palmer said that when the Mission Street plant came online for PFAS treatment, which he believes was in 2019, the township’s engineers did another study/cost estimate for use of this separate storm sewer. “The Air Force rejected that, and then at the same time, stopped paying the fee that we were charging for the [CTS].”
He noted that the parties came to some sort of agreement with the former RAB Government Co-Chair, Dr. Catharine Varley, where she concurred that a solution to this problem would be to slip-line the storm sewer systems.
Palmer referenced the aging infrastructure, which was put in by the AF when the base was initially built. It has led to instances of root intrusion and, in one example, he said that the Villages of Oscoda were nearly flooded last year because of the amount of water that the Mission Street plant was putting out. The line got blocked and subsequently started to flood the area, so the township had to bring in a company from Saginaw to clear the line and allow the water to start flowing again.
According to Palmer, the CTS has the capacity to pump approximately 700,000 gallons of water a day; with Mission Street being slightly less than that.
So, he said the township thought there would be a solution by having the storm sewer slip-lined, which the engineers also agreed would resolve the problem and help preserve the systems over time. But they’ve now been told that this won’t happen until the 2023 budget.
Willis confirmed that it is on deck for 2023 and that money has been programmed for slip-lining so that there is a longer-term solution to the root issue. Further, the AF is in the process of creating an account to pay the storm sewer fee that Varley had agreed to prior. As soon as it’s set up, which is expected some time this month, he will notify the township on where to send the invoices.
Palmer asked if this will be done before the CTS is upgraded for the VEL IRA, to which Willis answered no, as it will follow.
Palmer said it seems to him that they would want to do the slip-lining before the flow of water is increased from 700,000 to 1.4 million gallons a day.
“It’s a separate line,” clarified Ryan Morrish, a Cherokee Nation employee who is part of the AF team working at WAFB. “We’re just slip-lining Mission Street; the impacted piping right now.”
“So not the line for the central plant?” Palmer asked, saying that he was under the impression it would be both lines. “Why wouldn’t you slip-line both?”
Morrish said that Mission Street is the one experiencing root intrusion and backups, and that the storm sewer system for the CTS has never had such issues.
“So far,” Palmer pointed out. “But what about degradation of the line itself?” He said that this seems insufficient and if one is going to be slip-lined, he doesn’t understand why the other isn’t being done also, as precautionary measure if nothing else.
Palmer said he knows that the root intrusion has involved the Mission Street line, but that’s not to say that in the future there won’t be a problem with the CTS line. There will be much more water coming through after the GW treatment is expanded and, if it backs up, it would flood the area in a hurry. “1.4 million gallons a day is a lot of water.”
“So both of the plants are going to have an increase in volume, is that what I understand?” asked RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth.
Palmer said no, that it would just be the CTS.
Willis told the board that he will look into this and get back to them on whether additional slip-lining will be an option.
“Storm sewers were never meant to run 24/7. They’re made for intermittent rainfall events,” Henry said.
“And when you force a storm sewer to run 24/7, you definitely take the chance on a catastrophic failure,” he cautioned, noting that this is because all of the joints leak. If it collapses or if one of the pipes shift, the whole system backs up.
“So what we’re saying is, those lines are going to be pretty full most of the time. So if we have a rain storm during that time, where is that water supposed to go?” asked RAB Member Joe Maxwell.
“It was designed with that capacity in mind,” Willis noted.
Morrish elaborated, saying that the project is being arranged so as to not exceed a certain capacity of the pipes. “So for central, for example, we’re only using 10 percent of the capacity, for the smallest pipe in the system. And for Mission Street, it’s not to exceed 25 percent of the smallest pipe.”
Among some of the other details shared during the RAB meeting – which was held in-person at the Oscoda United Methodist Church and also available to view online – were the following items:
- Bill Farrell, of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), said that MDHHS is planning its third round of residential well re-sampling in the Oscoda area. Expected to go on from June through September, the department will reach out to every resident whose well has been sampled at any point during the investigation. Even if one’s well has never been checked by MDHHS, they are still eligible for sampling if their property is in one of the areas of the investigation. Further inquiries can be directed to MDHHS Toxicologist Puneet Vij, by calling 517-582-4104.
- Farrell said that the 2022 Eat Safe Fish guidelines were released in May. To access these, visit Michigan.gov/EatSafeFish or contact MDHHS staff at 800-648-6942.
- Henry asked when the Purdue University study in Clark’s Marsh will be available, to which Place said that the DNR has been the lead on this. However, she does know that the study is complete and has also been reviewed internally with subgroups at the DNR. Further, she will report back to the RAB upon confirming with the DNR when the study will be released and whether someone from Purdue will present this data in a future meeting. Based on discussions thus far, the information will likely be shared during an MPART town hall.
- Palmer said that Oscoda Township is continuing to extend water lines to areas of concern, so that these sites can be connected to the municipal water supply.
The RAB meeting was recorded and the presentations can be viewed in their entirety online, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9lgiJVB45Q.