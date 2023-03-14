TAWAS CITY – In an e-mail dated March 7, Tawas City officials offered up some ideas of their own for the potential restructuring of the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA). This came after the East Tawas City Council drafted a proposed organizational transformation plan for the TUA, which was summarized in last week’s edition of this publication.

When the Tawas City Council met on March 6, they approved the correspondence containing their counteroffer, which was addressed to the East Tawas mayor, city manager and council representatives, as well as the supervisors of Alabaster, Baldwin and Tawas townships.

