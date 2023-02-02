NEW COUNCIL REP

NEW COUNCIL REP – Jeff Coon is pictured here in Tawas City Hall on Jan. 16, during his first meeting as the newest council member. Coon, who has also served on the city’s zoning board of appeals, has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Northern Michigan University, and retired from Honeywell in 2017. As reported, he was nominated to the council position after a unanimous vote of approval was cast by fellow officials, during their Jan. 3 meeting.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – Among other business during the Jan. 16 Tawas City Council meeting – which included welcoming Jeff Coon as the group’s newest representative – officials questioned a decision by the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) Board, regarding sharing the costs to repair a grinder in the Second Avenue lift station.

City Manager Annge Horning supplied several documents, such as past TUA Board meeting minutes and excerpts from council meetings in both Tawas City and East Tawas, which provide a time line of the actions taken and other history involving this equipment.

