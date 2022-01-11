HALE – With the excitement of the holidays beginning to wind down in January, the first – and often frigid – month of the new year doesn’t always offer much to look forward to. But the Hale Winterfest provides a way to keep the spirits up this time of year, and the Hale Area Association (HAA)-sponsored event will mark its 13th anniversary this Saturday, Jan. 15.
While some activities will take place off-site, the event headquarters will be the Plainfield Township Resource Center, which is located downtown next to the fire hall, on M-65.
Two events will commence at 9 a.m., those being the Cutest Baby Contest and the Arts and Crafts Show, with the former concluding at 2 p.m. and the latter at 3 p.m.
Vendors will have tables set up inside the resource center with their arts and crafts during the public show, and the photos submitted for the baby contest will be placed throughout the various businesses which will also be participating in the festival’s Chili Cook-Off.
Those with additional questions about the arts and crafts event can contact Mary Geyer at 488-9098.
Attendees who want to sample the creations during the Chili Cook-Off that will go on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., may pick up their wristband and voting form at the resource center. While tasting the different batches that will be available at the participating local establishments, event goers can also cast their votes for the Cutest Baby Contest.
All photos of the entrants will be on display at the Plainfield Township Resource Center, and each will be given a number. The pictures will also be at the sponsoring stores. So, organizers say that if a person wants to vote for Baby No. 1, for example, the display board at the resource center will note where the corresponding can will be. Voters will then go to that store to drop their ticket into the can.
The tickets cost $1 each or $10 for an arm’s length. Someone will be stationed at each store where the baby photos are located to sell tickets, which will be counted after 2 p.m. The winner, who will receive a gift basket, will be announced after the tally is done at the craft show.
Registration has closed for entries to the Cutest Baby Contest, but any remaining questions about the event can be directed to Kathy Brewington by calling 475-6679.
As for the Chili Cook-Off, the final chance to register is today (Wednesday), which can be done by dropping off the form at the Plainfield Township Offices. For additional details, contact Township Clerk Sue Reilly, at 280-4784.
The registration form for the cook-off can be printed from the HAA Facebook page, at facebook.com/HaleAreaAssn, which also contains other information about Winterfest.
Starting at 5 p.m., festival goers can make their way to another nearby venue, when the doors open for the co-ed Hale Alumni Basketball Games. The friendly competition will get underway at 6 p.m. and will be hosted in the gymnasium of Hale High School, at 311 N. M-65.
The public event, organized by Doug Bernard and Laura Parkinson, will double as a fundraiser with the proceeds benefitting the Hale Eagle Sports Boosters.
Bernard says that the gate fee is $5 per person, with children 5 and under admitted at no charge. The maximum cost for a group of immediate family is $20.
The games are open to Hale Area Schools (HAS) alumni, parents and past and present staff. Such individuals, as well as others who wish to play, are asked to contact Bernard via text or phone call, at 329-6361. Messages can also be sent through the event’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching for, “Hale Alumni Basketball Fundraiser Game 2022.”
Players will be split up into teams as they arrive, and the “Older Person’s Game,” for HAS grads from the classes of 2010 and earlier, will start things off at 6 p.m.
The “Younger Person’s Game” will follow, and will feature those who graduated between 2011-2021.
Previous alumni games have made for a packed gymnasium of both players and spectators, and Bernard says that along with having a fun time and supporting a good cause, the winning teams will be vying for bragging rights.
A new event to the festival, which Reilly pointed out will go on weather permitting, is the Moonlight Walk on Loon Lake Bike Path.
This will commence at approximately 8 p.m., after the basketball games, and participants are asked to bring flashlights and head lamps. It is also requested that they use the M-65 entrance to Loon Lake Nature Park, with Reilly noting that those joining the walk will meet near the boat launch.
For further questions, representatives at the Plainfield Township Offices may be reached at 728-2811.
Another Winterfest tradition is the annual fishing tournament which is typically held on the iced-over Londo lakes. But this has been postponed in 2022, and will instead occur in June during Free Fishing Weekend.