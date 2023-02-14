EAST TAWAS – When East Tawas city councilmembers met for their Feb. 9 meeting at City Hall, a brief session was held in which board members, as well as the public, were updated on the progress of several projects in the works for the city.

The first subject of importance that the board introduced for discussion was Tawas Utility Authority’s (TUA) recently drafted plan for re-organization. The TUA was established in 1986 as a joint venture between the cities of East Tawas and Tawas City and is responsible for the construction and operation of sewage treatment facilities that service the twin municipalities. The Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) intends to restructure the leadership of the TUA, citing a disconnect between the board and the daily operations of the sewage treatment plant as a concern.

