TAWAS CITY – In honor of March being Social Worker Month, work is being performed in Iosco County by a team at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) in Tawas City.
The NMCAC works in conjunction with local law enforcement to perform forensic interviews for children who are victims of sexual abuse. While the main location exists in Roscommon, a satellite location was established in Tawas City in 2017; the non-profit organization currently conducts operations at 220 Beech St., utilizing a building owned by Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
Official language from the organization describes NMCAC’s process as “originally, children had to wait in the chaotic environment of a police department to be interviewed when there were concerns of abuse. Now, at the Children’s Assessment Center, children wait in a child friendly room surrounded by toys and children’s games. This environment allows them to relax and become more open to telling their story.”
Former chief of police for the Tawas Police Authority, and current NMCAC board member Mark Ferguson shared with this publication how the different approach to interviewing creates a more pleasant experience for children and minimizes the additional trauma that can be accrued throughout the interviewing process, as well as what comes after.
According to Ferguson, “if children don’t have access to a center like this, they’re getting interviewed by a police officer that maybe does one or two of these types of interviews a year. They may be in a patrol car, that’s scary, and then you’ve got an officer in uniform, very imposing.”
Ferguson notes that police are trained to elicit information in confessions in a certain way. “When you put them in a situation like this, it’s a completely different approach,” he says.
In University of Texas psychologist James M. Wood’s article “How Sexual Abuse Interviews Go Astray: Implications for Prosecutors, Police, and Child Protection Services,” Wood maintains “research has shown that improper and clumsy interviewing can negatively affect the accuracy or detail of children’s statements regarding abuse.” Wood also states “improper interviews can have a negative impact on child victims, criminal prosecutions, and the reputation of the child protection system itself.”
Ferguson also commented on the number of entities that children are interviewed by in lieu of this program. Not only must children sit through an interview with the police, but they are often interviewed by social services as well. This tends to present issues as children may forget details or become victim to suggestibility. This can lead to inconsistencies between children’s statements, something defense attorneys often attempt to exploit.
The NMCAC simplifies this process by providing children with a single one-on-one forensic interview, which is recorded and viewed by law enforcement in a separate room. Their families are able to be there with them throughout the process and be involved with what is happening with their child. Additionally, these interviews are able to be accepted as statements, removing the need to have children confront the accused in an intimidating courtroom.
In the words of the organization: “NMCAC’s core service is to provide a multidisciplinary response to cases involving a child victim. A typical case might involve multiple law enforcement agencies, state child protective services, the court(s), school(s), medical and mental health providers. NMCAC strives to align these parties and interests into a comprehensive child-focused process that ensures children are given a proper interview, advocacy and treatment.”
The organization has increased in both scope and efficiency since its establishment in 2017. While initially, the center’s only purpose was to conduct the forensic interviews, the organization has evolved and now offers much more to the community.
Children who have been interviewed at the center may now receive trauma therapy there, again minimizing the number of entities that are involved.
In 2018, the NMCAC added non-acute physical examinations by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) to the list of services they provide. A SANE nurse is a nurse practitioner capable of conducting forensic physical exams and is able to testify in court, if need be.
Aside from the daily procession at the facility, the organization also runs a series of groups; there is a girl’s group who meets to do activities and talk about their experiences, as well as a group for parents of child victims.
The evolution of the organization and its successful implementation of new services to help children in the community can be credited to the dedication of the center’s founder and executive director, Rebecca Yuncker, and her staff.
Yuncker says she has been in this field her entire life and is extremely passionate about the work she performs. She studied at Central Michigan University where she received her master’s degree in counseling and went on to work at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County for 15 years.
In 2014, Yuncker established the first NMCAC center in Roscommon. She says that she saw that the area had a need for the center and similar services in the area were “few and far between.” The Roscommon and Tawas City locations collectively serve the six counties of Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Otsego, Roscommon, and Iosco.
The staff at the center are passionate about the work they do and work diligently to provide expert care to the children they assist. “To be in this field, you truly have to be passionate about helping these children, we have three incredible full-time therapists and everyone on the staff is passionate about the work we’re doing here,” says Yuncker.
Yuncker says the organization “prides itself on providing the training our staff needs to be successful. Our staff is properly trained and highly skilled at what they do.”
While Yuncker has no plans of leaving the organization anytime soon, she says that it’s important to her that she does everything she can to make sure that the organization is set up to be successful long after her departure. Moving forward, she wants to gain more community partners and garnish more support, as well as work with local schools to develop prevention programs and educate teachers on mandated reporting.
For more information on the NMCAC, visit https://nmcac4kids.org/ or call the center at 989-275-7145.