NMCAC-CMYK.jpg

TOUR FACILITY – State Representatives and local law enforcement attend a tour of the NMCAC, hosted by founder and executive director Rebecca Yuncker, pictured third from right.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – In honor of March being Social Worker Month, work is being performed in Iosco County by a team at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) in Tawas City.

The NMCAC works in conjunction with local law enforcement to perform forensic interviews for children who are victims of sexual abuse. While the main location exists in Roscommon, a satellite location was established in Tawas City in 2017; the non-profit organization currently conducts operations at 220 Beech St., utilizing a building owned by Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.

