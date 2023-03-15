EAST TAWAS — When the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) met for its special meeting on March 9, representatives for the wastewater treatment plant’s operator, Inframark, and for project engineer C2AE, were in attendance; together, the board and its consultants reviewed the scope of the project plans and discerned what strategies could be employed to attain a score eligible for receiving the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.
Councilman Dave Leslie opened the meeting by addressing C2AE Project manager Michael Faeth. “The plant performs the way we want it to perform. We simply want to make sure that it’s updated in the areas it needs to be to sustain wear and tear,” stated Leslie. The councilman stated that if there was advanced technology that could help the board accomplish this while meeting their permit, he wanted to explore that option.
To gain insight into the current state of the plant, Faeth inquired about the extent of the trash and ragging issues at the plant; Inframark representatives confirmed these were issues, which spurred conversation about the plant’s screens and whether any screens should be added or removed. Faeth cautioned against the removal of the screen at the 5th avenue pump station, and told the council “You can get stuff coming down the sewer big enough to destroy that pump.”
“Let’s take a step back,” commented City Manager Brent Barringer. He stated that the purpose of the meeting was to go through the components that will be in the project plan and the screening component was a good place to start.
The current scope of work for the project is as follows:
• Remove and replace concrete cat walks with new steel grated cat walks with I-Beams.
• Replace complete drive unit/ customer to supply.
• Replace all pillow block bearings on rotors (8 total).
• Replace and re-anchor skimmer arm / customer to supply skimmer arm.
• Replace squeegee underneath rake arm.
• Replace seals and clamps on manifold.
• Dewatering of tank/clarifier.
• Interior walls of tank to be surface prepped.
• Resurface deteriorated concrete sections on walls with hydraulic re-surfacer.
• Coat interior walls with epoxy immersion-grade coating.
Barringer noted that the project plan currently included two screens but it may be possible to use one larger screen instead. He asked Faeth if he thought doing so would influence the TUA’s ability to capture points for the grant. “I don’t think it would matter one way or the other based on the current scoring system.,” replied Faeth.
Faeth recommended that one way to lower the cost of the project would be to renew the use of a Muffin Monster sewage grinder in the East Tawas channel. Faeth told board members that the inclusion of this device in the system would give the pumps more protection, as well as simplifying operations by eliminating the need for the plant’s operators to frequently go to the plant’s lower level to perform cleaning of the screens.
Faeth did note, however, that this device was not maintenance-free and would require continuous upkeep. Inframark was lukewarm to this idea, maintaining that as operators, they would rather clean the bar screens than add a sewage grinder into the equation.
“Trying to keep on task at this meeting,” announced Barringer, “there’s no sense of going into the weeds on the details of how the plans are designed. It’s about what aspects of the plan are going to be important to our ability to capture points.” Barringer contended that items not related to that task be qualified with a dollar sign and the details be worked out at a later time.
Councilman Leslie introduced the new topic of discussion, odor control. He expressed that the plant has an odor problem and it is a priority to solve this. Leslie stated that the board would like contact information for a plant that is currently using an odor control system proposed by Faeth, so that they can solicit information about the performance of the system and make a decision on whether or not to adopt it into their own framework.
While discussing odor control for the plant, Faeth educated the board on the types of odor control applicable to the project, filtering the air through a carbon filter, or removing odor through the use of oxidizing agents. The plant currently utilizes carbon filters, which Inframark replaces once a year. A representative from Inframark acknowledged that the filters probably aren’t being replaced as often as they need to be, but that the cost to do so is sufficient.
Faeth’s proposed system uses electricity and water to create a mist of ionized air that removes odor. Leslie asked if the system was programmable and Faeth confirmed that it was. Leslie further inquired about the associated costs in employing the new system and Faeth agreed to provide a list of costs.
Shifting the conversation to the SRF scoring strategy, Barringer noted that reduced costs as a result of updates to the project scope may not need to be drawn out in detail when petitioning the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for the SRF loan.
“When the project plan was put in, it was for a different program,” Barringer added. “So we need to figure out how we change the narrative to better explain the project in terms of this program.” Faeth replied, “we will look at the existing project plan, look at the new scoring criteria, look at the new guidance that they have- I’m sure we can find some place in the narrative to try and highlight as many of these points as we can so that when they do their scoring they stand out.”
Due to the work set to be completed at the plant, Faeth informed the board that a permit was attained for the original set of drawings This Part 41 permit is issued by EGLE for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities. Faeth posited that most of the work in question could be considered maintenance, but informed board members that EGLE may consider the work as part of the permit and any work done on a Part 41 permit requires that EGLE is notified.
The board then began to review SRF scoring sheet handouts, provided by Faeth. It was determined that no points were to be gained in the categories of Sanitary Sewer Overflow and Combined Sewer Overflow, however steps were laid out to secure points in the categories of asset Management, regionalization and resiliency. Faeth also requested that Inframark provide him with their Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMR) to verify eligibility in the water quality category.
Councilman Mike Russo voiced his concern about EGLE’s potential perception of a second attempt to secure funding. Faeth assured him that he didn’t think that factor would be a hindrance.
Further talk of cutting down project costs in order to improve chances of attaining the SRF loan took place. Faeth told the board “I don’t know if having your project cost as low as possible or as high as possible works to your benefit or against you. I would think a lower project, they might say ‘okay we have room to finance this.’” Barringer agreed commenting that if the project cost was too high they may find themselves on the fringe.
Barringer posed the question: if the project cost is still higher than what the board would like after revisions have been completed, would it be better to divide the project into two projects?
Faeth contended that it ultimately wouldn’t be worth it, due to the expenses. “Every time you bid the job you’re gonna spend $30,000-$40,000 just on bidding, contracting, all that stuff. Then you have to resubmit and then you’re gambling again.”
“I think we’re flying blind here in some regards. When it comes to what the costs are going to be, all we can do is put our estimate together,” Russo said. “We can’t artificially raise it or lower it- we can alter it within reason, but I guess my take is that it is what it is.”
Russo maintained that with the amount of players involved in the process, as well as the amount of money that all parties were vying for, someone is going to be on the outside looking in. “I guess I just don’t know what that formula is that puts us on the inside and not on the outside.” Faeth commented that he would contact EGLE and try to gain more insight.
Russo also questioned if it would be difficult to retain a contractor for the work, due to other municipalities trying to do the same after receiving funding. Faeth responded that the TUA actually had a potential leg-up on the competition when it came to securing contractors and accomplishing the project in a timely manner once it begins, due to the amount of groundwork that has already been laid. “A lot of communities don’t start their designs or begin their projects until they know that they are on a priority list,” he told the board.
Before closing and at Barringer’s behest, the board chose to remove the addition of a supplementary sludge storage tank from the project, a nearly $1 million expenditure on its own. Faeth will provide project revisions to the board sometime next week; in the interim, Councilman Russo will serve as his point of contact.