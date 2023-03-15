TUA-CMYK.jpg

REVIEW PLANS – TUA board members are pictured reviewing project plans with C2AE Project Manager Michael Faeth.

 Photo by Casey Young

EAST TAWAS — When the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) met for its special meeting on March 9, representatives for the wastewater treatment plant’s operator, Inframark, and for project engineer C2AE, were in attendance; together, the board and its consultants reviewed the scope of the project plans and discerned what strategies could be employed to attain a score eligible for receiving the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.

Councilman Dave Leslie opened the meeting by addressing C2AE Project manager Michael Faeth. “The plant performs the way we want it to perform. We simply want to make sure that it’s updated in the areas it needs to be to sustain wear and tear,” stated Leslie. The councilman stated that if there was advanced technology that could help the board accomplish this while meeting their permit, he wanted to explore that option.

