OSCODA – Alpena Community College recently was awarded a $180,000 Health-Care Career Pathway Development grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to develop a region-wide Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program and a part-time Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) to Registered Nursing (ADN) track.
The purpose of the grant is to increase the opportunity for entry level workers to enter health care employment via a CNA credential and to support the advancement of LPNs already employed in the health care system to advance their skills and credentials while maintaining their current employment status.
Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium, based in Onaway, is the fiscal agent for this project and is partnering with Region 7B Michigan Works! to enhance health care training opportunities across both regions. The project has involved working closely with employers to specify their skill needs and then assessing available educational opportunities.
In doing so, a gap has been identified in the region’s ability to support healthcare career development. Individuals working at entry or mid-level positions have difficulty scheduling their current workload and available classes. It is an extreme burden on both the employer and the individual to pause working in order to take classes.
Therefore, this funding opportunity enables training providers to creatively and proactively support learners who are also working. Funding will support development of courses that can be delivered in alternative formats, such as online or hybrid, and offered at varying times, such as in the evening and part-time. ACC has already begun development of these course tracks and looks forward to connecting these prospective new students to nursing career opportunities beginning in August 2022.
For more information, contact ACC Nursing Director Dr. Melissa Fournier-Thomas at 989-358-7426, Director of Oscoda Campus Dr. Marv Pichla 989-358-7442 or ACC President Don MacMaster 989-358-7246.