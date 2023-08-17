HALE – A year after struggling to field a team through a nine-game, 8-player schedule, Hale has pulled the plug on its football program; at least for the 2023 season.
School administrators confirmed that the season had been terminated on Aug. 15, citing lack of players coming out for early season practices.
“It is pretty simple, we just don’t have the numbers to compete and feel like we can compete safely,” co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “It was a tough decision for sure and we’ve gone through a lot of different scenarios but we just couldn’t figure out another way around it. The numbers just weren’t there.”
Fall practices began on Aug. 7, but that didn’t bring out enough participation to prepare for the season, which would have began with a road North Star League Little Dipper game in Posen on Aug. 25.
“We had seven to nine available players through practices, depending on the night and we were seeing a ceiling of maybe 10, but that is ninth-through-12th grade,” Parkinson said.
The option of playing as a junior varsity team wasn’t selected due to the fact that the team having too many upperclassmen. Those include three seniors who were coming out for the squad – Reece Ready, Brady McCadie and Zander Johnson.
“We have some strong numbers in the middle school, so we are hoping that this is the only year with at least a high school team, but that will be determined down the road,” Parkinson said. “Next year it is our hope that we will have a high school team and we will spend some time here trying to see what kids are committed to doing that, so we will determine which way we are willing to go; that is our hope (to have a team next year), for sure.”
Doug Bernard, the program’s second year head coach was reached by phone on Wednesday for comment.
“There’s a lot to it, but the main thing is player participation and player safety,” he said.
The coach confirmed that he plans to keep help the program stay alive over the long term.
“Hale football isn’t going anywhere,” Bernard said. “We have a lot to overcome this year, but Hale football isn’t going anywhere.”
The Eagles had similar struggles last fall; having to forfeit two of their nine scheduled games due to lack of available healthy players. They did pick up one victory, topping the Charlton Heston Academy 38-20.
With an expected high school enrollment of about 80 students this fall, they would have been one of the smallest schools in the state with a football team.
“It was a hard decision, we spent a lot of time with the team having conversations with them and individually and I think we did all the due diligence we could do, but it ended up being the decision we felt was necessary,” Parkinson said. “We talked about this with the young men this spring and then once we got into the season and saw what we actually had for numbers. Some of the boys had been doing a good job of trying to get other boys out for the team but it just didn’t happen.”
Parkinson and Joe Kimmerer have been co-athletic directors at the school since the fall of 2013. They oversaw the transition from 11-player to 8-player football in 2015 and hope that there are better days for the program ahead.
“This is one of the toughest decisions we’ve made since we’ve been doing the athletic director job,” Parkinson said.