EAST TAWAS – The annual Fall Harvest event takes place this weekend at Tawas Point State Park.
The free event takes place within the state park and the Tawas Point Lighthouse area.
“It is always a great weekend to take in some fall color, do some bird watching, or amuse yourself with people watching, since costumes are welcome throughout the entire event,” said Vicki Seltz Barnes, Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park Marketing PR Team lead. “You will even get to see the giant pirate ship ‘docked’ at the flagpole area near the Lighthouse, as it makes its way to shore from Tawas Bay or Lake Huron – that will be a great spot for photo ops!”
Activities taking during Fall Harvest include:
Friday, Oct. 7:
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Gift Shop open
• 5 – 7 p.m.: Free Lighthouse visits inside the decorated Lighthouse. These are self-guided tours with the assistance of the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, donations are appreciated.
• 5 – 9 p.m.: Free hayrides around the Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse area. Hayride Pick Up Points are at the Camp Host site inside the State Park Campground and near the Lighthouse. Dress in costume, if you dare,...or come as you are to enjoy the fun.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Lighthouse grounds area:
•11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: – Gift Shop open
• Noon – 4 p.m.: — Free Lighthouse visits inside the decorated Lighthouse. These are self-guided tours with the assistance of the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, donations are appreciated.
• Noon — 5 p.m.: Free Family games and activities for all age levels. Free Pumpkins and Apples available for attendees 16 years of age and under, while supplies last. (one each per attendee, please)
• Noon – 5 p.m.: Free hayrides around the Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse area. Hayride Pick Up Points are at the Camp Host site inside the State Park Campground and near the Lighthouse. Dress in costume, if you dare,...or come as you are to enjoy the fun.
• 7– 9 p.m.: Monster Mash Dance is back at the Beach Pavilion. This popular event will include music, hot chocolate and apple cider for attendees.
While the Fall Harvest event is free, however, vehicles must have Recreation Passport to enter Michigan State Parks.
Like The Friends group on Facebook and post your photos at Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park. For more information, visit its website at www.tawaslighthousefriends.com, or email at info@tawaslighthousefriends.com.