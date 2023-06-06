OSCODA – As of 11 a.m. on Monday, a wildfire which broke out in the Huron-Manistee National Forest (HMNF) – that had started at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 – was reported to be 35% contained.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS)-HMNF, the incident, known as the Oates Fire, occurred south of the intersection of River and Oates roads, in Oscoda Township, and grew to 98 acres.
The resources listed by the USFS consist of two interagency Hotshot Crews, one dozer, three engines and one water tender. Initial response agencies included the Oscoda Township, East Tawas and Grant Township fire departments, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the USFS, while aerial resources to support the fire suppression efforts have entailed two CL-415 Superscooper aircrafts and a Type 1 Helicopter.
USFS-HMNF representatives advised that multiple engines, dozers and handcrews have engaged in direct and indirect suppression actions, as well as structure protection. Cooperative initial attack efforts halted the forward progress of the fire, and firefighters worked through the night to build and reinforce control lines.
Shortly after the fire first began on Saturday afternoon, the USFS reported that unfavorable fire weather conditions, including high winds, were causing active fire behavior with long-range spotting, and slowed the progress of fire suppression resources.
Local law enforcement also began conducting evacuations in the area of River and Shellenbarger roads, and the USFS informed the public to stay clear of the area, to allow responders to safely engage in fire suppression efforts.
The evacuations were lifted later that same evening, at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m activating our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to the wildfires in northern Michigan,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer stated that night, also referencing the recent fire in Grayling (see separate story). “By taking this action, we can ensure state and local first responders have what they need to get this fire contained and prevent loss of life or property. I want to thank the first responders who have been working to keep Michiganders safe.”
The next morning, Sunday, June 4, the Oates Fire was said to be at 30% containment.
The USFS-HMNF Facebook page read that the agency would continue providing updates throughout the day on their social media accounts, and that fire information boards had also been set up at Lumberman’s Monument and the Huron Shores Ranger Station in Oscoda.
They added that crews would be removing fire-weakened trees that day, to reduce the overhead hazards in the work area. Additionally, firefighters were extinguishing and removing burning material near the control lines, and cooling ash pits to reduce the potential for escape.
The USFS-HMNF shared that the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that was to remain in effect until 9 p.m. on June 4. The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of wind, low relative humidity and warm temperatures were expected to contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The USFS advised that crews on Division Alpha and Division Bravo used chainsaws to cut down snags, standing dead and fire weakened trees, to ensure a safe work area for firefighters conducting mop up operations. Mop up is the act of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines, and trenching logs to prevent rolling after an area has burned, to make a fire safe and to reduce residual smoke.
Firefighters also installed hose lays and reinforced control lines by extinguishing heat up to 30 feet into the interior of the fire. Engines were assigned to the fire overnight.
As for the latest, firefighters were looking to take advantage of the temporarily moderated fire weather conditions on June 5, and continue mop up work. The objectives for Monday included cooling hot spots and ash pits up to one chain, or 66 feet, into the fire.
The USFS stressed that fire knows no boundaries. As stated on the HMNF Facebook page, the Forest Service and its federal, local and state partners engage people, fire engines, helicopters and other assets from all levels of government and non-governmental organizations, as well as the public, to suppress wildfires.
The wildland firefighting resources used during the Oates Fire include a variety of aircraft, crews, engines, equipment and overhead, the statement continues. Each resource is unique and plays a key role in wildland fire management.
In addition to the aforementioned local support, the Oates Fire was also responded to by firefighters from Oklahoma, Indiana, Montana, Illinois, Nevada and Missouri.
Officials are reminding the public to remain clear of the fire area, while crews continue to engage the Oates Fire. They note that wildfire can be extremely unpredictable and unforgiving. Further, wildfire suppression efforts are complex and the surrounding environment is dynamic, containing a multitude of hazards beyond the flames. Smoke and dust can limit visibility, fire-weakened trees and powerlines are more susceptible to falling and aerial resources dropping water and retardant can create additional hazards.
They also urge people to keep wildfire prevention in mind when visiting public lands. Exercising carefulness will reduce putting the firefighters and communities at risk.
The USFS encourages people to “know before they go,” by checking for closures and fire-related restrictions prior to leaving the house. Year after year, well over 80% of wildfires are caused by humans. The public can help lower that number by observing all local fire restrictions and following proper fire prevention practices. Before heading out, check forest websites and social media accounts for current information.
More details from the USFS-HMNF can be found at https://www.facebook.com/huronmanisteenfs/ or https://twitter.com/HuronNf, and fire information is available by calling 307-399-8337, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Prior to having a campfire or burning yard debris, people are also encouraged to check with the DNR to see if burning is allowed. This can be done by visiting Michigan.gov/BurnPermit, or calling 866-922-BURN.
Although the cause of the Oates Fire was listed as unknown, at press time, local sources say that it is believed to have started after individuals were shooting at Tannerite – an explosive material used for target practice – in the area.
It should be noted, though, that the fire remains under investigation. As more details become available, an update will be provided in this publication.