OSCODA – As of 11 a.m. on Monday, a wildfire which broke out in the Huron-Manistee National Forest (HMNF) – that had started at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 – was reported to be 35% contained.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS)-HMNF, the incident, known as the Oates Fire, occurred south of the intersection of River and Oates roads, in Oscoda Township, and grew to 98 acres.