TAWAS CITY – At their annual reorganizational meeting held Jan. 10, members of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education elected their officers for 2022. Julie Ulman will serve as president, Shannon Klenow will accept the role of vice president, Jennifer Bruning will become secretary, and Ami Edmonds will take over the duties of the trreasurer.
Both Ulman, who was the school board president in 2020, and Klenow, who is the outgoing 2021 president, were nominated for the post this year. Trustee Greg VanderVeen, who nominated Ulman, reassured the board that his support for Ulman was in no way an indictment of Klenow’s service, but that he preferred a “turnover” of officers on the board.
The absence of Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz, who was unable to attend this meeting, created a real possibility of a 3-3 tie in the vote for board president, and considerable discussion took place regarding the procedures that would be involved in the event of such a deadlock. However, during the roll-call vote, Klenow cast her ballot in favor of Ulman, resulting in a 4-2 decision. All other officers were approved on 6-0 votes.
Later during the board’s regular meeting, Superintendent John Klinger announced that January is School Board Recognition Month, and honored the trustees for their years of service; Klenow for seven years, Ulman for five years, Bruning and VanderVeen for three years each, Edmonds for one and one-half years, and Behnke-Lentz and Michael Butzin for one year each.
Trustee VanderVeen presented a summary of the board’s evaluation of Superintendent Klinger’s performance over the past year. VanderVeen reported that Klinger’s overall score increased to 87.5 from last year’s mark of 84.1. He cited improvement in Klinger’s governance and board relations, and noted a desire for improved community relations. The board voted 6-0 to accept the evaluation results, and to renew the Superintendent’s contract for one year.
Klinger presented an amendment to the district’s 2021-22 General Fund Budget. He said that the TAS pupil FTE increased from the original estimate of 1118.66 to 1157.15, and that the foundational allowance also increased to $8,700 from the initial estimate of $8,236 per pupil. Consequently, an initial estimate of a budget deficit of $879,658 has been upgraded to a budget surplus of $221,773. Klinger said that the district’s auditor has recommended assigning $150,672 of the fund balance long term in order to “protect and sustain positions currently being funded through ESSER funds.” The board approved the amended budget and the recommended assignment on a 6-0 vote.
In other matters before the board:
• The board voted unanimously to accept a letter of resignation from middle school science teacher Stephanie Graves.
• At the recommendation of Maintenance Supervisor Martin Couch, the board unanimously approved hiring Tammy Katterman to fill the custodial position which opened up when Tammy Gillings retired.
• Unanimous approval was given to the annual update of the district’s Emergency Operations Plan.
• A request from band director Brandon Jerashen to take his All-Star band on an overnight trip to Alpena was unanimously approved.
• A proposal for engineering services for masonry wall cracking investigation submitted by William A. Kibbe & Associates, Inc., of Saginaw was approved on a 6-0 vote. The company’s proposal indicated that the total fee would not exceed $5,000.