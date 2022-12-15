OSCODA – While 94% of Michigan is considered rural, only 20% of the state’s population lives in rural areas. According to Sara Lucas, from the newly developed Office of Rural Development with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), by definition, rural counties have a population of less than 70,000.
Lucas presented to a room full of local business, nonprofit and government representatives at the Warrior Pavilion in Oscoda on Thursday morning, Dec. 8 for the fourth quarter meeting of Develop Iosco (DI).
The Office of Rural Development was formed in January of 2022 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to address investing in rural communities. Lucas accepted her position in April and has been traveling across the state to better understand the needs of Michigan’s rural communities. Born and raised on a farm in McBain, she understands rural communities.
In addition to Lucas, the Office of Rural Development is hiring three staff to focus on policy/interagency coordination; community support/capacity building; and rural engagement and outreach. The most recent state budget includes $3 million in one-time funding for grants to support needs in rural areas related to housing, high-speed internet, infrastructure, workforce needs, and other rural priorities.
Lucas talked about numerous challenges facing rural communities in Michigan including an aging population, lack of resources, lack of workforce, and a lack of housing, which she referred to as “alarming”. She attributed part of the housing shortage to older people staying in their homes that are often too large for them due to tax incentives to stay in place. Lucas said it was particularly difficult to find affordable starter homes.
She added that rural communities have to do more with less. People living in rural communities often wear more than one hat, as evidenced by introductions of those who were in attendance at the meeting.
Lucas also addressed the opportunities available to rural communities. Remote work allows for relocation out of urban areas to more rural areas. Michigan is considered a safe state when it comes to climate change. People living in areas where fires and hurricanes are happening with greater frequency, are looking for safer places to live. Termed “climate migration” this phenomenon provides an opportunity for states like Michigan for population growth. The abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation amenities are key to quality of life and serve as economic assets.
After Lucas’ presentation, DI board members gave updates on various initiatives the organization is involved in.
DI President Gloria Smith reported that Iosco County had recently hired Elisa Seltzer, Senior Consultant with RRS recycle. As previously reported, Seltzer was the featured speaker for the third quarter DI meeting. A regional approach to recycling is being taken. The City of Alpena will serve as the regional hub where recycling is processed. Iosco County will serve as one of the collection sites. As previously reported, an anticipated standard for Michigan is that there is at least one drop-off recycling location for each 10,000 residents in counties with less than 100,000 population.
Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski reported that the region had received $250,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s (MSHDA) MIHOPE grant program. Given that the award was regional, she thought that Iosco County would see little of the funds. The Iosco Housing Commission also applied for funds but did not receive an award. Soboleski expressed her frustrations with trying to get ahold of anyone at MSHDA.
Smith provided an update from the Broadband Projects Focus Group. The Broadband Advisory Committee has been meeting monthly. As previously reported, the county used $45,000 in ARPA funds to hire Chris Scharrer, founder and CEO of DCS Technology, to serve as a consultant to move the broadband project ahead.
Smith encouraged individuals to check on broadband coverage for their home or business by going to the FCC’s website: http://HTTPS://BROADBANDMAP.FCC.GOV/HOME
Many individuals are finding that they do not have the coverage indicated on the map.
DI is also tackling the lack of childcare in the county and region. Alcona, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties came together to apply for an early childhood grant that would form a regional childcare coalition. The coalition would work with a nonprofit organization to provide four childcare sites and would provide back-office support for childcare centers.
Grant awards will be announced by mid-December.
DI is looking for members to serve on the Hydroelectric Dam Committee. DI is participating in a statewide group of communities that would be impacted by Consumer Energy’s decision about the future of the dams. Four of the 13 dams are on the AuSable River. The group plans to conduct outreach to state leaders and the media starting in January 2023. Anyone interested in joining the standing committee can contact DI at info@develop-iosco.org
DI Board Member Julie Shellenbarger gave an update on tourism related activities. A Blueberry Jam Fest is being planned for Sand Lake on Saturday, July 22. The Jam Fest will include a wide variety of music as well as blueberry related activities including a blueberry pancake breakfast, a blueberry pie eating contest and competitions for best blueberry pies and jams.
Shellenbarger provided an update on the weekly indoor markets that are taking place at the Sand Lake Community Center in National Center every Saturday from 9 a.m. -12 noon. The markets have grown from five to 25 vendors since they began in November and are providing an important source of income for local craft people and food vendors. The markets will run every Saturday through April. Booth rental is $10 per week. The markets have their own Facebook page.
DI recently submitted a grant proposal to MDARD to hire a part-time executive director who would coordinate all of the organization’s activities including the Jam Fest and indoor markets.
Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton, who chairs the housing committee with Iosco County Commissioner Terry Dutcher, said he was waiting for responses from some of the municipalities about their housing needs.
Baldwin Township Supervisor Chris Martin, who serves as the Membership Chair for DI, gave an overview of the new membership structure being proposed for 2023.
The meeting also highlighted economic development in Oscoda Township. Economic Improvement Committee Director Todd Dickerson gave an update that included information about Oscoda attaining Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) status from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Dickerson also reported on the development of the Holiday Inn Express, housing developments, recently awarded grants and efforts by the Art & Placemaking subcommittee.
Dickerson addressed the blight and empty buildings in downtown Oscoda. He told attendees that development takes a long time.
“People get frustrated about what’s not happening. I’m just the guy people want to beat up on,” Dickerson added. Dickerson pointed out Ed Bolinowsi, owner of AuSable Developments LLC, who was in attendance. Bolinowski is building a 200+ unit market rate apartment complex in Oscoda.
DI is hosting a New Year networking event on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 pm. at the Tawas Chamber of Commerce office at 228 Newman Street in East Tawas. A strolling supper will be served.
The first quarter 2023 DI meeting scheduled for March 9 will focus on broadband, location to be determined in January.
Individuals who are interested in participating can reach out to Christine Young, at info@develop-iosco.org to be added to the e-mail list.
Detailed information is available on the DI website www.develop-iosco.org. You can also follow DI on Facebook and LinkedIn.
DI is a 501c3 nonprofit volunteer organization serving as a convener and facilitator for economic development activities within Iosco County related to business development, community connectivity access and housing. As an economic development organization, DI promotes Iosco County as a place for business growth to improve the quality of life for current and new residents.