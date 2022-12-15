OSCODA – While 94% of Michigan is considered rural, only 20% of the state’s population lives in rural areas. According to Sara Lucas, from the newly developed Office of Rural Development with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), by definition, rural counties have a population of less than 70,000.

Lucas presented to a room full of local business, nonprofit and government representatives at the Warrior Pavilion in Oscoda on Thursday morning, Dec. 8 for the fourth quarter meeting of Develop Iosco (DI).

