EAST TAWAS – Lots of activity from the East Tawas City Council in their regularly scheduled meetings occurred Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Rodney Collier reported a sanitary public during Perchville.
For the amount of people and disposable dinnerware on scene, there were only a few spoons laying around. However, not a single chili cup found its way outside of a trash bin. Still, the DPW had a heck of a time chasing grease clots out of the sewers after a backup at Pine street. Investigations are under way as to the source of the grease. Collier said they are looking into purchasing expensive bacteria cultures that eat grease to clean the sewers out if needed in the future.
Chief of the East Tawas Police Anthony also reported Perchville as a success, making only one arrest and having a relatively peaceable community for the festivities. Mayor Pro Tempore Lisa Bolen praised Chief Anthony’s service, happy with the fact the police department opted to escort intoxicated festival-goers home rather than bring down the full force of the law.
“That’s why we hired Frank,” she said. “For his approach to community policing; That’s what we wanted when we hired him on.”
City Manager Brent Barringer asked for approval to budget amendments. The amendments went toward promoting Grace Martin to deputy treasurer, the reorganization of clerk and treasurer responsibilities and the addition of facilities management wages to the building and grounds department.
Up next on the agenda was contracting with MLR engineering of Freeland to design and replace water mains on Church and Sawyer.
“Why this company?” asked council member Blinda Baker.
Barringer justified the city working with MLR because of a good track record with them in the past. Between design and construction, the renovations to the water mains will cost $17,800.
Then the council approved a motion to renovate the DPW. The city plans to hire Barry Schley of Lake Shore Contracting to renovate and integrate the old police station with the current DPW office. Schley’s bid was $17,200.
The council voted to approve two letters of support to projects around the area. One was to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan’s efforts to survey, prevent, treat and manage the aquatic invasive species of Eurasian Milfoil from Tawas Lake through diver assisted suction harvesting (DASH).
The letter went with a project proposal to Jennifer Bailey of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who is in efforts to secure grant funding through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
DASH is something the tribe does to remove invasive species from lakes and water bodies of Michigan.
The other letter of support is for a new pavilion in Tawas Point State Park. The proposed site would be on a lot adjacent but separate to the lighthouse site. It would be more geared for social gatherings.
Finally, there were to motions to modernize the charter. One was a final revision to the gender neutral re-wording.
The other was a motion to modify council compensation from being specified in the charter to being managed through a public hearing process. As it stands, the city charter says each council member is compensated $25 per meeting, but amendments and ordinances have actually bumped that number up to $45.
Changes in city council member compensation would instead be moved to a resolution. Barringer said there would still be a public notice with a hearing involved, but doing things this way would clean up the charter and make pay changes less of a “pain in the patoot.”